‘Punch her head in!’ Why is the IOC allowing gendered violence?

Thankfully, Kamala Harris staunchly opposes sexual violence against women, as, indeed, anyone with a scrap of decency should.

Just a few days ago, she said: “It is the responsibility of all of us — governments, international organizations, civil society, and individual citizens — to actively confront conflict-related sexual violence and to work to rid our world of this heinous crime and to do what is necessary to hold perpetrators accountable.”

Bravo! Who could disagree? Vice-President Harris voices the consensus of a sane world.

With the exception of the International Olympic Committee.

The IOC is allowing two male boxers to compete against women in the Paris Olympics this week. Boxing is ritualised violence. Its purpose is to punch opponents’ heads in, to lay them out flat on the matt. The loser can end up with broken bones, bleeding, concussed, or even dead.

But the IOC’s position is that male boxers can self-identify as women. So Imane Khelif, of Algeria, and Lin Yu-Ting, of Chinese Taipei (Taiwan), will be competing against women. Khelif will fight Italy’s Angela Carini tomorrow and Lin Yu-Ting will fight on Friday.

While neither of them has openly identified as trans, they were both disqualified from the Women’s World Boxing Championships in March last year for having “XY chromosomes.” Critics have speculated that Khelif and Lin have a Difference of Sexual Development (DSD) disorder, where the genitalia are atypical in relation to the chromosomes or gonads. Whatever the answer is, they punch like guys.

Mexican boxer Brianda Tamara went into the ring against Imane Khelif. She felt lucky to have survived. She wrote on X:

“When I fought with her I felt very out of my depth. Her blows hurt me a lot, I don’t think I had ever felt like that in my 13 years as a boxer, nor in my sparring with men. Thank God that day I got out of the ring safely, and it’s good that they finally realized, [what was going on].”