‘The Apprentice’ is a hit job on Donald Trump. But will it work?

The Iranian-Danish director, Ali Abbasi, has based the film on salacious rumours that may or may not be true, although they have circulated for quite some time. But even if no surprises are unveiled, the timing and tone of the film suggest that it is a hit job, clearly intended to dissuade scandalised viewers from voting for Trump.

This is not to say that it is a bad film. Cohn’s Machiavellianism as portrayed in the film defies credibility, but most accounts do attest to the man’s ruthlessness. His three rules – (1) attack, attack, attack; (2) admit nothing and deny everything; (3) no matter what happens, claim victory and never admit defeat – give Trump an edge in the world of real estate and ultimately, in politics.

Like Michael Corleone in The Godfather, Donald is at first a noble man, quite hesitant to engage in the deeply immoral —and illegal— deeds of his mentor. But as with the Corleone family, it is impossible to resist the pull of the milieu, and ultimately, Donald plays along with the tactics of making people offers they can’t refuse.

Cinematographically, the film is accomplished. But as with TV advertisements, its ultimate goal is not to be artistic, but to sell a product. In that respect, The Apprentice will fail. It will not persuade anybody not to vote for Trump.

The producers of the film have failed to understand the MAGA world. They seem to think that people vote for Trump because they like him. Consequently, they assume that portraying him as a borderline mafioso will hurt him in the polls. The truth is different. People who vote for Trump are not thrilled by his moral character. In fact, most of them probably do not like him at all. He is simply a proxy for spiting a system they detest even more.

That system is many things at once. It is a world of gung-ho identity politics, one in which a presidential candidate is nominated by her party largely on account of her race and gender. It is a world of corporate media mocking one conspiracy theory (Trump did not lose the 2020 election) but pushing another one (Trump colluded with Russia to win the 2016 election). It is a world of prosecutors weaponising the justice system to try to stop a political figure they fear.

Donald Trump may ultimately be behind bars, but as one infamous T-shirt slogan proclaims, “I’m voting for the felon.” Folks who proudly wear a MAGA hat will eagerly cast their votes for The Felon, as he embodies the polarising figure everyone loves to hate, yet boldly challenges the established order.

It is often reported that many of Trump’s supporters describe him as a modern-day Cyrus. As per the Biblical account, Cyrus was the Persian king who allowed Israelites to return to their land. Under this interpretation, very much as Cyrus, Trump is an unlikely vessel for God’s plans.

However, I would suggest that the MAGA supporters view Trump in a manner similar to how the Israelites of ancient times perceived the Babylonian king Nebuchadnezzar. While Cyrus was an enlightened ruler, Nebuchadnezzar was vicious and brutal. Israelites could have nothing but contempt for him. Nevertheless, the prophet Jeremiah presented him as “God’s servant” (Jeremiah 25:9) because he would serve God’s purpose in punishing Israel’s many sins. Half of Americans have aligned themselves with a vicious man, precisely because he represents the hope of disrupting a declining empire that must awaken from an unrealistic, politically-correct daydream.

If Trump wins the election, most likely the Republican candidate in the next election will be J.D. Vance. If Hollywood producers wish to sway voters towards the Democrats in 2028, they should not fabricate another hit job. Instead, they should target the decadence of the system. Only then will blue-collar Republicans believe that the liberal media does understand their plight, and consequently, will not be mesmerised by right-wing demagogues.

Will you be watching ‘The Apprentice’?

Gabriel Andrade is a university professor originally from Venezuela. He writes about politics, philosophy, history, religion, and psychology.

Image credit: ‘The Apprentice’ website