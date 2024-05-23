A century ago G.K. Chesterton had an accidentally accurate vision of an Islamic Britain

29 May sees 150 years since the birth of G.K. Chesterton, the once-famed English writer and Catholic apologist – now a deeply unfashionable figure.

Perhaps the single book which sums up best why Chesterton is not much read on university syllabuses today is his 1914 novel The Flying Inn, also celebrating 110 years in print in 2024. I say “in print”, but no major presses, like Penguin Classics, currently have it in their catalogue. I had to get my copy from a low-budget “print on demand” service. Why? Probably because the novel successfully managed to predict, in several key details, a topic of pressing but often suppressed importance over a century later – the growing Islamisation of the West.

The Flying Inn is a semi-sci-fi novel, set at some indeterminate point in the (then-)near future, in which, thanks to the influence of a degenerate elite, led by the treacherous politician Lord Ivywood, Britain is facing imminent Islamic takeover by stealth. A bizarre new variant of the faith, dubbed “Progressive Islam” is on the verge of replacing Anglicanism as the official state religion. The priggish authoritarian, Lord Ivywood, has pushed a Prohibition Bill through parliament, outlawing the drinking of alcohol: the titular Flying Inn is an illegal pub on wheels set up to defy Ivywood’s new sharia laws.

The book being written in 1914, a time when there were about as many Muslims living in Britain as there are Rastafarians living in Mecca today, Chesterton did not mean his prediction of an Islamised England to be taken literally as a warning of actual things to come. Instead, the imminent Progressive Islamic Caliphate is a generic satirical illustration of the kind of unwelcome dystopias which invariably appear whenever members of a jaded ruling class try conjuring up new political or social utopias of any kind.

Nonetheless, in choosing Islam as his specific agent of civilisational suicide, Chesterton did manage to accidentally predict, with uncanny (if unintended!) accuracy, what life on Britain’s shores would actually end up looking like some 110 years later, thanks to decades of uncontrolled mass immigration from former Ottoman lands. So, let us look more closely at The Flying Inn and see: in what precise ways did Chesterton get things right, or wrong?

Progressive blindness

Lord Ivywood is a classic ruling-class reformer, in that he knows nothing of the actual lives of the ordinary folk whose lives he purports to “improve” via his wholly unneeded and unwanted reforms. According to one drinking-song in the book, his very name is symbolic: “Ivywood, Lord Ivywood, he rots the tree as ivy would”, the tree in question being the stout oak of the typical age-old English character.

And yet, though his attempts at “beneficial” reform invariably end badly, Lord Ivywood arrogantly pursues them to the bitter end nonetheless, even allowing an entire Ottoman Army to establish itself in secret on his private land, to march upon London and seize power for good. “The world was made badly, and I will make it over again,” boasts Lord Ivywood, the characteristic avowal of utopian social reformers throughout history, from Robespierre to Lenin to Tony Blair.

Like so many real-life deracinated progressives of the “QUEERS FOR PALESTINE!” sort today, although always keen to denigrate Christianity and his own historic civilisation, Lord Ivywood is curiously blind when it comes to the many distinctly non-PC aspects of Islam. How can a religion which oppresses women and executes gays ever be labelled “progressive”? Lord Ivywood explains:

“Islam has in it the potentialities of being the most progressive of all religions … Not in vain, I think, is the symbol of that religion the crescent, the growing thing. While other creeds carry emblems implying more or less of finality, for this great creed of hope its very imperfection is its pride, and men shall walk fearlessly in [its] new and wonderful oaths, following the increasing curve which contains and holds up before them the eternal promises of the [full-moon’s] orb.”

A vegetarian, Lord Ivywood sees Islam’s prohibition upon pork as the ideal symbol of this imperfection-tending-towards-perfection; by placing an embargo upon the most emblematically dirty of farm animals, Islam points the way towards the later complete abolition of the eating of all meat. Therefore, Islam’s “very imperfection is its pride” and a promise of far better things to come, making Lord Ivywood conveniently able to excuse the creed any of its inherent flaws whatsoever.

In charge of peace-talks following some East-West war, he refuses to negotiate the return of kidnapped Greek women from Turkey, so as not to negatively effect “the homes, the marriages, the family arrangements of the great Ottoman Empire”. “Everything from the East is good” is his faction’s key slogan: even mass rape. These days, Lord Ivywood would feel right at home staffing the local police or social services departments in Islamified English towns like Rochdale or Telford, where authorities covered up the industrial-scale abuse of local underage white girls by Pakistani Muslim grooming gangs in order “not to inflame community tensions”. As Chesterton’s Muslim apologists put it, women can’t possibly be abused under Ottoman rule, as in Turkey “they were allowed to wear trousers” – the baggy pantaloons worn by belly-dancers in harems.

Lord Ivywood actually soon sets up a personal harem of his own inside the inner sanctum of his country mansion: as Muslim polygamy is increasingly tacitly condoned by the British state (some Muslims get multiple welfare benefits payments for their multiple wives), perhaps this vision of Chesterton’s too will some day come to pass.

The whole point of the novel is not actually to mock Islam at all, then – it is to satirise progressive idiocy as an eternal vehicle for social disaster.

A very broad church indeed

Most symbolic of the systematic hollowing-out of Britain’s once-oaken institutions by rotten dhimmified quislings like Lord Ivywood is the active collusion of the Church of England in its own replacement. A new, merged form of religion is in the process of being created, at Lord Ivywood’s behest, to be dubbed “Chrislam”: a “mad parson” is even allowed to place an Islamic crescent moon atop St Paul’s Cathedral, merged with the Christian cross.

Again, what Chesterton meant as a mere joke has now literally come true for real. Aided by the fact Jesus is actually already a holy figure in both religions, an actual attempted synthesis between Christianity and Islam named “Chrislam” grew up in Nigeria in the 1970s, and has since been exported Westwards.