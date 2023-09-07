Canada’s mass graves scandal is looking more like a modern-day blood libel

A four-week excavation near the Pine Creek Residential School in Manitoba, Canada, has uncovered no human remains.

It is the third excavation of a residential school site supposedly containing mass graves of Indigenous children that has turned up no results.

The schools were run by religious groups from the 1840s to the 1960s, after which time they were taken over by Canada’s now-defunct residential school system. The last one closed in 1996.

Canada's latest discovery, or lack thereof, calls into serious question one of the biggest media feeding frenzies of the modern era.

Starting in 2021, Canada came under the grip of a great moral panic over the so-called residential school gravesite scandal. Ground-penetrating radar had allegedly uncovered the remains of more than 1,000 people at the sites three former residential schools that housed and educated Indigenous children.

It began when leaders of the Tk’emlúps band in British Columbia announced the discovery of a mass grave of some 215 Indigenous children in May of that year.

A month later, in June, another Indigenous group said they had found the remains of 751 people, mostly children, at the site of a former school in the province of Saskatchewan.

Then in July, the Penelakut Tribe of British Columbia said it had uncovered about 160 undocumented and unmarked graves.

The barely-whispered fine print in each of these announcements — and in most corporate press reporting on the subject — was that no graves had been physically located or unearthed at all. Rather, radar had detected anomalies and disturbances in the soil, which were assumed to be the graves of children.

Such an assumption was not entirely unfounded: research conducted in 2015 suggested historically high rates of child deaths at residential schools due to disease. Researcher Dr Scott Hamilton described the late 19th century, when the death rate was highest, as a time of “comparatively undeveloped health care, with epidemiologically vulnerable Indigenous populations coming into sustained contact with Euro-Canada newcomers.”