Chesterbelloc’s Distributists wanted a new world much more like the old one

Distributism - the philosophy whose advocates want to create a new economic system in which the country’s assets and industries are in the hands of as many private owners as possible - is not discussed much outside of small circles.

The fact that there developed a school of thought directly inspired by a papal encyclical is itself remarkable, and a testament to the boldness of a very remarkable leader of the Catholic Church, Pope Leo XIII.

At the time of his election in 1878 following the death of the longest ever serving Pope, Pius IX, many appear to have considered the former Cardinal Pecci as a placeholder of sorts, chosen on the grounds that as a cardinal of advancing years, he would not reign for very long.

If so, they were greatly mistaken. In a pontificate lasting for a quarter of a century, one of Pope Leo XIII’s greatest accomplishments was the drafting of Rerum Novarum in 1891.

Issued a century after the upheavals of the French Revolution, the Pope was addressing a world turned upside down by economic industrialisation, political radicalisation, urbanisation and secularism.

In describing “the spirit of revolutionary change, which has long been disturbing the nations of the world,” Leo identified as a key problem the growing divisions between “the enormous fortunes of some few individuals, and the utter poverty of the masses.”

Rather than accepting the contention that state socialism was necessary to right capitalism’s defects, Leo suggested that what was needed was more private property, held in a greater number of human hands.

Citing the work of St. Thomas Aquinas, Leo wrote that governments needed to practice a system of justice which was “distributive - toward each and every class alike.” Everyone should be able to feel that they were part of society, and that part of the society’s overall wealth belonged to them.

Summing up his views in a sentence, the Pope wrote that: “The law, therefore, should favor ownership, and its policy should be to induce as many as possible of the people to become owners.”

In the following decades, the encyclical inspired many Catholics to consider this issue in more detail, and this included two of the finest writers of the early 20th century - Hilaire Belloc and GK Chesterton - who repeatedly made the case for a broader base of property ownership in popular works such as Belloc’s ‘The Servile State’ and Chesterton’s ‘What’s Wrong with the World?’

Belloc’s call for the “re-establishment of a Distributive State” drew direct attention to Leo XIII’s words and through Belloc’s writings and that of others, distributism was born.

The Distributist League which the Chesterbelloc combination helped to establish wanted to redistribute property, pass new laws favouring small businesses and promote a return to the land, among other things.

It is hardly a comprehensive manifesto, and one can understand the criticism that distributism was never really practicable.

There is also a strong case to be made that it would be even less realistic today. The focus on land is a clear sign of how dated distributism can appear.

More importantly, as Trent Horn pointed out in his book on Catholicism and socialism, “the vast majority of the productive capital that exists today can’t be distributed,” for it is the intellectual property which exists in the human mind.

A large farm can be subdivided, and so could a chain of shops perhaps, but the form of human capital on which today’s prosperity is built is not divisible.