How a rich corporate elite helped fund transgenderism as a hidden front for transhumanism

Money makes the world go trans

Bilek makes the valid point that a number of individuals, outlets and families subsidising today’s trans-mania have financial interests in the global medical industry and Big Pharma. This is significant, as transgenderists, particularly if recruited to undergo surgery or pharmaceutical modification with hormone-suppressants, etc, as children, potentially represent a captive market for life – even if they later grow up to regret having their breasts sawn off by obliging gay lumberjacks, you can still sell them bucketfuls of drugs meant to alleviate the original impact of their initial trans procedures, or lessen their feelings of profound clinical depression.

Figures differ wildly, but Bilek reproduces estimates that the global medical market for trans-related pseudo-medical products could reach $30 billion by 2030. For every 100 people who take cross-sex hormones for 20 years, Big Pharma could rake in $36 million. As there are currently estimated to be 700,000 kids who have been groomed into identifying as trans in America alone, that’s a whole lot of potential customers.

Bilek suggests the medical giants may have hit upon the idea of creating waves of new trans people as a result of their prior experience with the 1980s AIDS epidemic, when selling infected homosexuals medicine was dubiously rebranded as some kind of left-wing human rights crusade, rather than simply a medical emergency.

Thanks to relentless propaganda of the time, having AIDS almost started to seem cool and chic to some (not to those who actually had it!) and once the market for anti-AIDS drugs began to dry up due to advances in treatment for the condition, trans people were identified as a handy potential market-replacement demographic. Trouble was, there weren’t that many trans people actually in existence at the time, so they had to be artificially manufactured.

Once the seeds of this wholly unnatural, previously near-non-existent, market had been successfully planted, ever more innovative opportunities for profit opened up for big business. A circular relationship began to establish itself between various pro-trans actors, with wealth funds donating to campaigners, who began asking for more pro-trans policies from politicians, who began deregulating to allow for more and more pro-trans propaganda in schools and the removal of various medical safeguards, which made the corporations fund the pro-trans politicians more too, who then began diverting more and more public cash towards the campaigners, who began campaigning for the politicians themselves as well, whose public policies began creating more customers-cum-activists, whose socially implanted “need” for medical intervention increased the profits of the corporations, allowing them to channel yet further cash to politicians and activists, who … well, you get the idea.

Easy credit on Queer Street

When this kind of thing happens between fossil fuel companies and right-wing politicians, it is called “corruption” by the mainstream media. When it happens between greedy trans-friendly medical funds and left-wing politicians, it is called “progress”.

The more you look, the more obvious it is that this scam is a major part of what has been going on lately. Bilek details how vast, DEI-pushing corporate wealth-funds like Blackrock helped finance the creation of a new (and since failed) “queer credit card” called Daylight, intended to allow wannabe penniless trans people to finally fund their “vital” and “life-saving” genital obliteration surgeries and artificial insemination sessions … by luring them into needless debt.

As Bilek observes, “Gender identity ideology is not politically separate from business. Business is no longer separated from politics. We are governed by billionaires in finance who drive policy through our political and social institutions. A façade of democracy shrouds the oligarchic technocracy we live in … [The trans-industrial-complex is just] cloaking corporatism in a human rights frame” as a kind of misleading moral marketing ploy to make it all sound legitimate.

Bilek bemoans the systematic “corporatisation of sexual orientation” driven by the advent of new medical technologies allowing people to become increasingly transhuman as the years go by. In future decades, people may decide to add to or alter their birth-bodies in all kinds of novel ways which were not formerly possible: grooming the public to accept transgender surgeries as just another “valid lifestyle choice” for them to make is merely the opening salvo in this long game.

“The boundary of male and female must be broken to create more market opportunities from our sexed realities, and potentialities for future pursuits in augmenting humanity via technological reproduction,” warns Bilek.

The invention and marketing of an endless gender-spectrum is a disguised application of free-market capitalism to an area where it does not by rights belong: the human body. Free-market consumer choice might be great in most marketplace areas like motorcars, where the consumer is no longer limited to “Any colour you want so long as its black”, as in the long-gone days of Henry Ford.

But when humanity came trundling off God’s own production line with the words “You can be any sex you want so long as it’s male or female” ringing in our ears, was that really something that ever needed changing in the first place?

Family fortunes

Not all the trans-funders are motivated solely by profit, of course. Some of them are both rich and ideological. The billionaire Pritzker family of Illinois used their huge wealth to help put America’s first trans-friendly President, Barack Obama, into the White House, there to spread their chosen poisons into the entire public sector. One of the family, J.B. Pritzker, became Governor of Illinois, legislating to push new forms of sex (mis)education in the State’s schools, lying to captive kids that magically changing sex via drugs or the surgeon’s knife could make them happy.

As the Pritzker family fortune had long been used by earlier generations of the clan to invest in various Schools of Medicine along genuine philanthropic lines, this gave them a handy back-door to begin funding less legitimate institutions of “Gender Health” and suchlike. But why? Well, the fact that, in 2013, one of the family, James Pritzker, suddenly decided he was actually a woman named Jennifer Pritzker, might have had something to do with it. Money is not the only incentive for these people, the book demonstrates.

The oddest über-rich trans-propagandist Bilek details is undoubtedly Martine Rothblatt, a male-to-female transitioner with an actual robot wife (or a talking robotic recreation of his former dead human one, anyway), who made a fortune in areas like corporate law and biopharmaceuticals, and also co-founded the Sirius XM satellite radio network.

A committed transhumanist, Rothblatt created the earliest prototype transhuman and transgender rights documents in the 1990s, and has referred to the traditional human gender/sex binary as a form of “Apartheid”, besides calling prejudice in favour of traditional human biology an insidious new form of racism called “fleshism”.

Undoubtedly a brilliant man, Rothblatt’s only fatal flaw is that he believes himself instead to be a brilliant woman: Bilek herself would disagree.

When Bilek cautions ominously about transgenderism really being nothing more than a secret “front for a transhumanist paradigm”, the part played in the cult’s rise by profoundly weird men like Rothblatt makes you see precisely what she means.

Mechanical prose

Overall, this book represents a good, solid investigation of its subject. Bilek has done excellent hard work tracking the money-trail and working out who’s really funding this oh-so “organic” and “grassroots” (post-)human rights movement.

The only real defect is its absolute plainness of writing and frequent repetitiveness. Many chapters do little more than recapitulate the basic formula “Here is rich person X. He funds trans activist organisations Y and Z, and politicians A, B and C. Isn’t this bloody awful?” Yes, it is, but such revelations probably read far better as individual blog-entries on Bilek’s website than gathered all together one after another in a single book, unless you’re just dipping in and out of it every now and then.

Also, given the appalling – and deeply strange – nature of many of the people being exposed, I would have liked Bilek’s tone to be much more mocking and outspoken, even outright abusive.

When she details perverted kid-grooming insanities like the 2021 UK children’s library event in which grown men dressed up as big gay rainbow-monkeys before waving strap-on chimp-dildos and their bare naked bums into the faces of helpless assembled small children, is an ultra-plain concluding sentence like “All this was embraced as part of the new normal” really the best she can do? There isn’t even a stray joke about monkey nuts.

Although it is undoubtedly a very worthwhile text, and we should all be grateful for Bilek’s efforts, ironically the book does sometimes come across a little bit as if it has been written by an AI-powered robot itself. Just so long as the robot in question isn’t Machaela Cavanaugh, however, I suppose all is forgiven.

Forward this to your friends!

Steven Tucker is a UK-based writer with over ten books to his name. His latest, “Hitler’s and Stalin’s Misuse of Science”, comparing the woke pseudoscience of today to the totalitarian pseudoscience of the past, was released in 2023.

Image credit: Bigstock