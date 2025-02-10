Is the UK’s ‘respect for international law’ an excuse for unaccountable a legal dictatorship at home?

Traditionally, it has been only criminals who broke the law. These days, the law instead all too often finds itself being broken in a far more complete manner by those who are supposed to be busy upholding it – namely, the lawyers.

Particularly broken at present are the malfunctioning laws of the United Kingdom, their chief current wrecker being Lord Richard Hermer, the Attorney-General for the governing left-wing Labour Party.

I wrote about this particular deluded individual here on Mercator last week, in relation to Hermer’s Panglossian fantasies about how, if Western nations like Britain and the US would only follow made-up international laws down to the very last letter over dangerous military-related issues of global geopolitics, then rogue opposing non-Western powers like Russia and China would inevitably pay our fine moral example some heed and follow suit themselves by ceasing to invade and threaten foreign lands like Ukraine and Taiwan in the future – a notion fit only to be described as being “unrealistic” at best, “insane” at worst.

There is an equally malign consequence of Hermer’s utopian legal mindset I did not mention last time around, however, and that is the highly destructive impact of his ideas upon purely domestic UK laws, rather than upon the country’s legal dealings with other nations. If anything, the damage presently being done by this particular aspect of his thinking are even worse.

Bordering on illegal

An old colleague of Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, with a corresponding background in international human rights law, Hermer is as left-wing as lawyers come, as shown by 2024 comments of his about the very idea of a political party pledging to “control our borders” being inherently “de-humanising” to those attempting to illegally cross them: rather awkward, given the political party for which he now works publicly pledged (albeit falsely, just like their Conservative predecessors repeatedly did) to protect the nation’s borders themselves at the last election.

Lord Hermer’s opinions upon such subjects matter. As the government’s chief legal compliance officer, Hermer is responsible for assessing which particular policy proposals are likely to be deemed legal or illegal by courts, lending him de facto responsibility for deciding what can and cannot be done when running the country. Given his fanatical belief in ensuring the supremacy of international laws over boring and outdated old national domestic laws – or “seek[ing] to raise the standards for calibrating legality”, as he robotically puts it – this can make it difficult for ministers to actually act to deliver on their manifesto promises.

Labour have just announced that their forthcoming Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill will be scrapping important prior legal provisions giving ministers the right to disregard interim injunctions from the wholly unelected European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in Strasbourg when deporting illegal immigrants, even those who perform trivial little acts like raping people, blowing them up, or stabbing their children to death. And why? Ask Lord Hermer.

On January 30, the Attorney-General gave a speech to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), pledging attendees his solemn assurance that, despite the UK supposedly having left the EU, the supposedly “sovereign” country still intended to remain firmly entangled within the legalistic web of the Union’s parasitic judicial offshoots nonetheless: “And if I may, I’d like to be very clear. The new United Kingdom government will never withdraw from the European Convention on Human Rights or refuse to comply with judgements of the Court or requests for interim measures given in respect of the United Kingdom.”

We are told by Labour that their new Borders Bill will grant Britain full control of its external borders; and yet Lord Hermer’s PACE speech explicitly hands control over them towards Brussels and Strasbourg instead. As one unnamed government source asked UK broadsheet The Times: “Both of these announcements were made on the same day. How can they possibly be reconciled?” The answer is that they cannot: except by purest shysteristic casuistry.

To the mere legal layman, Britain may appear to have ceded sovereignty of her borders to Europe and the ECHR, goes the misleading legal argument. But as she has done so voluntarily, this means that ultimately the nation doesin fact have control of such boundaries: the government controls its own decision to hand away its control to others.

Some less legally-minded members of the UK government disagree. Last week, several Labour Party Ministers also spoke to The Times under condition of anonymity, claiming Hermer’s legalistic hold over his old pal Keir Starmer was so tight it amounted to a near-total “freeze on government”. Under previous Conservative-era administrations Attorney-Generals advised Ministers should go ahead trying to implement new policies unless there was a plausibleprospect of them being sunk by unaccountable foreign do-gooders in international courts. So sacred did Lord Hermer consider such holy bodies, though, he had altered official advice to mandate no such policies should proceed if there was even the tiniest, implausible chance of them being so thwarted, either.

End result? Nothing meaningful whatsoever could ever get done in the country anymore. Nothing, that is, except for a few very curious exceptions – i.e., any measures that Lord Hermer himself happened to personally politically approve of.