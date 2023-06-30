Musk says ‘cis’ is now a slur on Twitter — a loaded term that also has a creepy history

An interchange on Twitter last week ended in Elon Musk announcing that the words “cis” and “cisgender” are considered slurs on his recently-acquired platform.

Social commentator James Esses tweeted, “Yesterday, after posting a Tweet saying that I reject the word ‘cis’ and don’t wish to be called it, I received a slew of messages from trans activists calling me “cissy” and telling me that I am ‘cis’ “whether or not I like it”.”

“Just imagine if the roles were reversed,” he retorted.

In response to Esses’ complaint, Twitter chief Elon Musk declared, “Repeated, targeted harassment against any account will cause the harassing accounts to receive, at minimum, temporary suspensions,” adding, “The words “cis” or “cisgender” are considered slurs on this platform.”

Musk’s announcement apparently did not constitute a change in policy but was rather a clarification of Twitter’s extant hateful conduct policy.

For those new to the game, “cisgender” is a woke term promulgated by transgender activists to refer to non-trans people — or, as the Cambridge Dictionary would have it, people “whose gender matches the body they were born with”.

If social media platforms are going to have harassment policies, a rule like Musk’s regarding the term “cisgender” makes sense.

To be called a label one dislikes and fundamentally disagrees with is an open-and-shut case of harassment, on par with a gay person being labelled a “homo” or a “fag”.

The terms “cis” and “cisgender” have additional baggage, in that they come with a built-in assumption that transgender ideology is normal and deserves equal footing with the facts of biology.

They signal a kind of transgender imperialism, in which everyday people are expected to change the way they speak and think, not only about trans people but even about themselves.

Transgender activists want it both ways, calling it “hate speech” when people “misgender” them, but reserving the exclusive right to misgender everyone else with made-up terminology.

“Cis” and “cisgender” represent the ultimate manipulation of language, the self-conscious weaponisation of words whose aim is to shut down debate.

To acquiesce to the use of words like “cis” and “cisgender” is to concede the game to rainbow activists from the outset, much like the contrived ritual of “announcing your pronouns”.