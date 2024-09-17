- Free newsletter
- The Latest
- Topics
-
About
No, JD Vance, 'childless cat ladies' are not to blame for America’s decline
In a recent article published on Mercator, the editor, Michael Cook, expressed his deep concern about the aging populations in Western democracies and their low birth-rates resulting in falling populations. He used a phrase, “childless cat ladies” as an illustration of a cause of this demographic collapse. J.D. Vance, Donald Trump’s running mate for Vice-President in the upcoming US election, had also used this “reasoning”, but as a cause of a much wider collection of woes. He proposed that our societies’ problems were due to “childless cat ladies” preferring cats to babies.
As a “childless, crazy cat lady” myself, I was shocked by Michael’s use. My first reaction was to feel hurt and then sad, then angry – the only saving grace was that Michael left out the word “crazy”, which often appears before cat.
This denigrating designation has a very long history as misogynist and was used, for example, to justify persecuting women as witches, whose cats were thought to have special powers for evil and to be associated with the Devil. It is also discriminatory – are there “childless, crazy cat gentleman”? And what about childless men who have a beloved pet dog – are they “childless, crazy dog gentleman”?
As well, in some cultures, childlessness is a ground for divorce, but only men have the right to divorce and it is a simple procedure. Women must have their husband’s consent. I have been told of men who have divorced three consecutive wives on the ground they were infertile, that is, in all three cases the woman was blamed for the infertility, because it is unthinkable in these cultures that a man would be infertile.
Women were not only blamed for not having children, in certain circumstances, they were punished for having them, while the fathers went unscathed. Young, unmarried servant women who became pregnant were treated as pariahs and dealt with very harshly, while the privileged young men who fathered the child were excused as “needing to sow their wild oats” and sent off to the colonies for a time. In short, the man could abandon his child with impunity, the woman could not.
Many years ago, I speculated in a law journal article that this difference was because society needed women to carry the value that mothers automatically bonded to their children in order to prevent the child becoming a burden on society. This is not to deny that mothers do naturally bond to their children. One reason surrogate motherhood is controversial is that a woman planning to become pregnant in order to give away the child to whom she gives birth, challenges that value.
In many cases, small domestic animals have a health and well-being function – for example, patting a cat reduces blood pressure. Palliative care services and old age homes are using “pet therapy”, as are prisons, all with very positive and promising results.
Other benefits could include that having a pet prevents a person committing suicide, because they worry who would look after the cat or dog when they were dead. And what about war veterans suffering from PTSD for whom a lick and a paw can make them feel life is still worth living?
Or the animal helps a person with disabilities? Or its presence makes everyone kinder to each other, as in a class I taught? I had a student with quadriplegia who brought his black Labrador assistance dog to my medical law and ethics class. With his owner’s permission, many of the students interacted with the dog. At convocation, the dog walked across the stage beside the student in his wheelchair and graduated with the student with an honorary law degree.
My father loved animals and had great respect for them. My Siamese cat Shah used to sit on the gatepost waiting for my Dad to come home. Dad would stop and rub Shah’s ears – he called it “doing his ears” – while he spoke softly to him. Dad explained to me that he told the cat all the difficulties of his day, so that when he entered the house, where my mother was waiting to give him a kiss, those problems no longer preoccupied him.
I am a fan of Pope Francis, but, with all respect, I think he made a bad mistake recently. He refused to bless a small dog brought to the St Peter’s Square general weekly audience when the dog’s owner held it up. Perhaps he was concerned that doing so would equate it to the babies, who were being presented for blessing. I would have liked to remind him of his own saying, one that I use often, “They too [animals] are God’s creatures”. I can imagine how rejected and hurt the woman who held up that little dog felt. We should all want to reduce suffering and certainly not inflict it. Perhaps, Francis had forgotten CS Lewis’s suggestion in The Problem of Pain, that we have dogs in heaven, because they are capable of friendship. I am sure same is true of cat companions.
Join Mercator today for free and get our latest news and analysis
Buck internet censorship and get the news you may not get anywhere else, delivered right to your inbox. It's free and your info is safe with us, we will never share or sell your personal data.
The Mercator article has an undertone, or maybe even something stronger, that “childless cat ladies” have made a decision to have a cat or cats instead of children. There might be some women where that is true, but I believe in most cases the situation is far more complex. It certainly is in mine.
This raises the issue of whether the childlessness is seen as voluntary or involuntary and the difference that makes to how it is viewed. Voluntary childlessness can be seen as selfish and self-centred; involuntary as a major life sorrow. So, in our individual-autonomy obsessed world are “childless, opposite-sex couples”, DINKS, “double income, no kids”, acting ethically?
Some voluntary decisions not to have children are seen as self-sacrificing and meritorious, for instance, nuns’ vows of chastity and priests’ vows in the Catholic Church of celibacy. It is interesting that we refer to the nuns as Mother and the priests as Father. This shows that choosing not to have children is not inherently unethical.
In contrast, some ways of having children can be, with new reproductive technologies, unethical. The Australian government has just announced that Medicare – the public health fund – will fund IVF for single persons and same-sex couples. If you believe, as I do, that children have a human right to both a mother and a father and, where possible, to know their biological parents and to be reared by them, you would agree that this is unethical.
Finally, we are living in a time of unprecedented disruption at all levels, personal, societal, and global, with complex shifts in both the connections and disconnections we need to experience to feel safe and secure both physically and mentally and to flourish as human beings. One expression and consequence of this disruption is a worldwide pandemic of loneliness. While animals cannot replace humans and certainly not one’s own children, a companion animal can be an appropriate response to that state.
Are JD Vance’s views on demography loopy?
Margaret Somerville is Professor of Bioethics in the School of Medicine at the University of Notre Dame Australia.
Image credit: Bigstock
Have your say!
Join Mercator and post your comments.
-
Anon Emouse commented 2024-09-18 02:01:15 +1000I know, Anna. It’s like all those religious right-wing nut jobs just want to make a point using a common phrase.
-
Anna Krupnik-Boudreau commented 2024-09-18 01:48:46 +1000Oh, please. He used a common phrase to make a point. How many articles have we seen over the years from “childless cat ladies”, going on about how wonderful their lives are because they don’t have kids, and how superior they are for not being breeders. He wasn’t talking about women who can’t have kids. He was talking about women who are selfish and narcissistic, who hate kids, and have been pretty vocal about it for many years.
-
mrscracker commented 2024-09-18 00:52:46 +1000 FlagI assumed Mr. Vance was talking about childless EU leaders & others who make decisions for our future but haven’t the same investment in it. They have no descendants who will be affected by their policies.
The “childless cat lady” meme is not gender specific in real life. It applies to men women both.
-
Emberson Fedders commented 2024-09-17 12:47:40 +1000Of course, the whole phrase is misogynistic. That is the platform of the Republican party. Note Vance isn’t concerned about ‘childless cat men’ because he, in his infantile thinking, blames women for everything. It’s the classis incel position.
Insecure men feel threatened by successful, independent women, but instead of trying to better themselves, they are desperately trying to return women the 1950’s. Note the religious right and their “women’s natural role” lines.
It’s all painfully transparent.
-
-