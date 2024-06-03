Religion is the most powerful force for good in society. Why does the media ignore it?

The first Sunday in June this year was a global day of parades and processions, some publicised, others ignored.

My vote for the most entertaining was Philadelphia’s gay pride march yesterday. The weather was balmy, the sun was shining, the LGBT revellers were revelling, when suddenly they pulled up short.

An Unstoppable Movement had met an Irresistible Force – Queers for Palestine blocked the way, chanting “Palestine will live forever! From the sea to the river!”. Some were waving a rainbow flag with “no pride in genocide” painted on it.

BREAKING: Free Palestine protesters block Philly Pride Parade pic.twitter.com/bjDsAWQYW8 — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) June 2, 2024

There were moments of perplexity as the police separated the two groups. The chants continued with the baffling words “PPP, KKK, IOF they’re all the same!” Purchasing Power Parity? International Order of Oddfellows? Whatever – they’re all in the sin bin with the KKK.

My vote for the best behaved was the annual Israel Day Parade in New York City. Thousands marched down Fifth Avenue to demonstrate their support for Israel and the hostages still held by Hamas. Perhaps because of the heavy security, there were almost no protesters, apart from a balaclava-clad man waving a sign reading: “Kill hostages now”. I guess it's not hate speech if they're not Americans.

Imagine being so very evil as to hold a sign that reads “kill hostages now”



This is New York City pic.twitter.com/HlfrIEB4wd — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) June 2, 2024

Pride and Protest are media magnets, no matter how small the crowd.

There is no internationally-recognised human right for parades to be featured on the evening news. Still, it was odd that the media ignored the event that got my vote as the most counter-cultural parade of the first Sunday of June. It was a procession with 15,000 people and it took place right in the middle of Sydney’s central business district.

Perhaps it wasn’t reported because it didn’t fit into either the Pride or the Protest pigeon-holes that make life so much easier for journalists.