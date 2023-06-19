The Unabomber may be dead, but his ideas will live on long after him – for good or ill

Theodore “Ted” Kaczynski, better known as the Unabomber, was found dead in his US prison cell on June 10, apparently from suicide, thereby making the final victim of his decades-long killing spree none other than Ted himself.

Between 1978 and 1995, when he was finally captured by the FBI, Kaczynski killed three persons and injured 23 others during a decades-long mail-bomb campaign aimed against what he saw as the evils of modern industrialised society. As he famously put it in the opening line of his manifesto, published in The Washington Post in 1995 as part of a successful attempt to ascertain the bomber’s true identity, “The Industrial Revolution and its consequences have been a disaster for the human race.”

How ironic, therefore, that the ideas of the professional Luddite – who, like Thoreau gone wrong, spent years hiding out in a wooden shack in rural Montana with no running water or electricity, plotting his revenge upon modernity – has in recent years built up quite a following online. In the wake of Kaczynski’s death, even Elon Musk tweeted that the man “might not be wrong” about the long-term deleterious effects of technology upon mankind as a whole.

Other public figures to have spoken well of Kaczynski in recent years include top US talk-show host Tucker Carlson (“Bad person, but a smart analysis … of the way systems work”) and Arizona Senate candidate Blake Masters, who, when asked to namecheck a subversive thinker who he felt was widely underrated, unwisely replied “How about, like, Theodore Kaczynski?” “Probably not great to be talking about the Unabomber while campaigning, but …” Masters continued, an assessment quickly proved true when his electoral opponents in the Arizona Democratic Party gleefully began publicising his positive assessment of the unhinged terrorist in campaign literature.

Love-bombs from the Teddy-Boys

The Unabomber’s newfound Internet popularity seems substantially to stem from a heavily fictionalised 2017 drama series telling Ted’s story, Manhunt: Unabomber, in which an FBI man, Agent Fitz, combs through Kaczynski’s manifesto for so long he begins to agree with it. The series ends with Agent Fitz, just like Uncle Ted (as he is known to acolytes today) moving into a log-cabin in the woods too, the Unabomber’s potential new successor …

What do the real-life Agent Fitzes online see in this mad murderer? Kaczynski’s appeal combines two core elements: his anti-technology diatribes, and his equally vociferous critique of modern-day leftism, defined in terms of what we may now describe as “being woke”.

TikTok has a surprisingly large #tedpilled community, referencing the well-known “red pills” of The Matrix sci-fi movie-franchise, whose ingestion wakes swallowers up to the true reality of the hideous false world they really inhabit, but had previously been hypnotised into blithely accepting.

Some TikTokkers praising Ted are just doing so as a joke. However, other more sincere ones create so-called “duets” by juxtaposing photos of Kaczynski in split-screen contrast with examples of stereotypically worthless TikTok content like teenage girls lip-synching along to pop songs, or use video-editing tools to make Ted himself act likewise. Thereby, #tedpillers hope to demonstrate their hero was correct about the brain-rotting shallows of cultural degeneracy information technology would ultimately lead mankind into.

Such TikTok addicts use the very medium they profess to dislike as an ironic tool to undermine itself from within – like getting a tattoo saying “I HATE TATTOOS”. One of Kaczynski’s main manifesto arguments was that most technology begins by being optional, but by degrees ends up nigh-on compulsory, like smartphones are becoming today: by admitting one of the most effective ways of undermining TikTok is actually to use TikTok against itself, #tedpillers make Uncle Ted’s point for him.

Perhaps, in our current era of climate alarmism and apocalypticism, Ted’s time has now finally come? The prospect of deadly Green terrorism broadly modelled after Ted’s is surely only one step up from the current antinomian protests of Extinction Rebellion et al. In his manifesto, the Unabomber did advocate attacking and burning power-plants and libraries, to destroy not only our current technological infrastructure, but also the enabling knowledge base underlying it.

Ted’s anti-tech reasoning is so commonplace and bland it sounds like it was written by ChatGPT. Surely there must be more to Kaczynski’s argument than this?

An earlier study of Ted’s ideas by Swedish moral philosopher Ole Martin Moen, The Unabomber’s Ethics, considers whether such a Year Net Zero campaign could ever be justified. Moen observes Kaczynski’s argument against the Industrial Revolution is very one-sided: yes, technology can lead to ills like environmental degradation and nuclear war, but also to positives like improved agricultural yields and medical advances. Ted considered only one side of the story, falling into the same trap of today’s global warming fanatics, of proposing solutions as bad if not worse than the initial problems.

Yet on the other hand, as Moen admits, Kaczynski was correct to state that “today’s technological developments are bound to have effects – including negative effects – beyond what we are presently able to predict” as “No-one knew, or could have known, beforehand that the printing press would trigger the Reformation”, for example. Likewise, no-one could have known beforehand that the invention of the mobile phone would one day lead to social media and thus today’s whole bizarre TikTok #tedpill phenomenon, least of all Ted himself, tapping out his manifesto by hand on a manual typewriter back in 1995.

So, the Unabomber did get some things right. But praising him as a “visionary” for doing so seems a little strong. Saying technology can get out of hand and have negative effects upon society is hardly an unprecedented insight, and one you don’t need to write a 35,000-word manifesto (or indeed mail out bombs filled with shrapnel and razor blades to innocent engineering professors or computer-store owners) to make. In places, Ted’s anti-tech reasoning is so commonplace and bland it sounds like it was written by ChatGPT. Surely there must be more to Kaczynski’s argument than this?

Ted talks

The other key theme of Uncle Ted’s manifesto is an obsessive dislike of what he terms “leftists”, by which he means post-1960s politically-correct upper-middle-class woke white liberals, as embodied in the figure of the stereotypical modern-day US university professor – a profession which, as a youthful maths prodigy, Kaczynski once appeared destined to enter himself.

Many of Ted’s current-day fans also dislike leftists. Another group of Unabomber followers are known as the “Pine Tree Community”, as they use pine-tree emojis in their web-chats; some of the more radical adopt a “blood-and-soil”-type ideology, in which getting back to Nature becomes just another facet of rejecting today’s all-pervasive left-wing multiculturalist dogma. Slogans like “Save Trees, Not Refugees” (or “Bees, Not Refugees” for those who prefer a taste of honey), sum up their thinking well.

Kaczynski has disciples on both left and right, then: but I think he would generally have preferred the latter. Ironically, any Greta Thunberg-style eco-warriors on the contemporary left who adopt certain of Kaczynski’s themes whilst also broadcasting their support for woke causes like BLM, trans rights, mass immigration and so forth, would only have earned themselves Ted’s undying contempt (even though he himself once tried to undergo a youthful sex-change operation – an awkward fact most media obituaries have strangely glossed over in complete silence …).