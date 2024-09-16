- Free newsletter
Why France may be correct to blame Britain for migrant deaths in the English Channel
As Josef Stalin is supposed to have once cynically said, “One death is a tragedy: a million is a statistic.” If so, then here are some more statistics from the ever-filling modern-day sailors’ graveyard that is the English Channel. In early September, another 12 illegal immigrants, “primarily of Eritrean origin”, drowned off the French coast at Cape Gris-Nez, near Boulogne-Sur-Mer, when their dinghy flooded and sank.
Mainstream British media such as the BBC were very careful to inform the public that amongst them were “six children and a pregnant woman”, just to hit home how particularly tragic the whole scenario was.
And yet, let us be brutally honest, there will be many people out there in Britain who do not particularly view such events as tragedies at all, but regard them more with blithe indifference. Others, even less sympathetic, would no doubt actively prefer the migrants to die before they reach shore. Few may be willing to openly say so, though: doubtless they still remember the media monstering political commentator Katie Hopkins received back in 2015, when she argued in print that gunships should be sent to the Mediterranean to keep out those then fleeing Assad’s war-torn Syria using words like the following: “No, I don’t care. Show me pictures of coffins, show me bodies floating in water, play violins and show me skinny people looking sad. I still don’t care.”
In the end, after her article was deeply misrepresented, Hopkins was subject to a huge petition calling for her sacking as a newspaper columnist, received criticism from the UN Commissioner for Human Rights, and was reported to the police by the Society of Black Lawyers for the terrible crime of speaking her mind: by the time of her next column, Hopkins was contritely writing of how “No-one wants to see images of children drowned at sea, no matter what their journey or destination.”
The bounds of acceptable public debate about such things were adhered to more successfully by the current Labour Party Home Secretary Yvette Cooper who, back at the time, memorably promised to take a family of Syrians into her own private home – before later even more memorably neglecting to actually do so on the impeccably bureaucratic grounds that she had not received “proper support and training from local councils to be a proper fosterer” to such people.
In relation to last week’s deaths, the perpetually pained Cooper pulled her usual just-been-exposed-to-a-giant-onion sad face and called the drownings “horrifying and deeply tragic” before decrying those behind “this appalling and callous trade”, by which she of course meant France-based criminal people-smuggling gangs – but are the true ones to blame for such frequent occurrences actually very public bleeding hearts like her own good self?
Channelling the dead
That Britain is very much to blame is certainly the opinion of many on the French side of the Channel-cum-aquatic-graveyard. Jean-Luc Debaele, Mayor of the coastal town of Wimereux, which has seen its fair share of brine-bloated bodies over recent years, has consistently held liable successive British Governments, both Conservative and Labour, for making the country seem like an “immigrant El Dorado” by virtue of its excessively lax labour laws and social security benefits system.
“Why do the English welcome them? Why do they absolutely want to travel to England? These are the questions that need to be asked,” Debaele has said. “It is Britain that is responsible for the boats setting off across the English Channel and the deaths that occur in the sea. The English pay us to stop the boats setting off but they look after the migrants when they arrive on their shores. The English give them accommodation, food, a bank account, and let them work without regulation … This has been going on for more than 20 years … I have been mayor for four years and I've watched as more and more boats leave from these shores and more people die in the sea.”
Debaele isn’t the only one to think this way. In 2022, French President Emmanuel Macron haughtily lectured UK authorities that “The British continue to have a system … which manages economic immigration through hypocrisy. There is no legal immigration route. The British must articulate their needs in terms of the economy and reopen a path to legal asylum requests. We are going to step up the pressure [upon them to do so].”
In other words, consecutive double-speaking UK Governments, encouraged both by domestic businesses eager for cheap labour, and the immigrant-loving charity and NGO sectors, have quietly been quite happy to facilitate the development of an illegal immigrant-based literal black economy in their nation, against the native general public’s express wishes, whilst pretending to try and stop it via various fake measures like the infamous Rwanda Scheme to fly seaborne invaders out to the African nation in question.
Once Keir Starmer’s Labour Party immediately scrapped the whole European Court of Human Rights-stymied plan upon coming to office in July, former Tory PM Boris Johnson wasted little time after the latest September drownings in accusing Sir Keir and his new Home Secretary Cooper of being “to blame for the drowning of kids at sea” by removing the supposed all-for-show Rwanda “deterrent”, a wholly unworkable plan which Boris had initially designed.
Yet you could argue Johnson himself was equally culpable for refusing to implement any genuine, non-performative, measures to stop the never-ending influx of small boats.
It is noticeable that, when criticising Labour here, Johnson still chose to frame his arguments upon the terms of those oh-so-humanitarian left-wing “No Borders” opponents of his who clearly wish to let anybody and everybody into the country regardless. The main salient feature of his nixed Rwanda Scheme, Boris lied, was that it was “designed to save lives at sea” by discouraging any illegals from sailing Dover-wards in the first place.
But this is not true: it was designed mainly to trick anti-immigration citizens into voting Conservative, not to “save lives at sea” at all. Whilst doubtless regrettable, the deaths of such people are not really the primary concern of all those disillusioned and since-vanished former Johnson-voters, for whom the main problem is not that immigrants keep dying – it’s that they keep landing here safely. If it was otherwise, then politicians like Johnson could just have taken the 2022 advice of Emmanuel Macron and opened mass legal migration routes into the UK instead: except if they had, the Tories would then have slid into even greater electoral oblivion to the Labour Party than they just did back in July.
Beach bodies
France is, pretty obviously, a safe country (apart from all the ruined coastal areas where the migrants and gangmasters themselves have set up illegal camps and started stabbing and shooting one another, maybe). Rather than pretending that the general British public have a greater sympathy towards such persons’ alleged plight than they actually do, wise politicians would do far better to alter the rhetorical mood music around such things and begin framing migrant deaths instead as the inevitable consequence of illegal and dangerous activity: in other words, to unsympathetically pin the blame upon the immigrants themselves. The only problem is that one brave politician didactually try doing this very thing once – before ending up badly regretting it.
Back in 2015 at the height of the Syrian migrant crisis, an obscure UKIP parliamentary candidate, Peter Bucklitsch, sent what he later called “a wrong tweet” about Aylan Kurdi, a Syrian toddler whose corpse was photographed lying on a Greek beach after his father’s dinghy capsized. As the Kurdi family were already living as asylum seekers in the safe country of Turkey, and Aylan’s father openly admitted his journey had been an unnecessary one made purely in search of higher wages in Europe, Bucklitsch harshly but accurately argued that “The little Syrian boy was well clothed & well fed. He died because his parents were greedy for the good life in Europe. Queue jumping costs.”
Although the British are usually quite fanatical in their opposition to queue-jumping, on this particular occasion they made an exception, and Bucklitsch was critiqued as being “grotesque and awful” by his fellow UKIP MP Douglas Carswell, before the wider Twittersphere piled in on him too, labelling him “evil”. At first Bucklitsch stood his ground, calling such censure “Predictable unthinking outrage. Turkey was not a place where the family was in danger. Leaving that safe place put the family in peril.” Soon, though, the public shaming became too much and he was closing his Twitter account “for good” and giving a grovelling interview to his local newspaper, saying he had “castigated the father wrongly” and that, “having been a Scout master”, he valued the lives of all children, even small foreign ones.
However, other British politicians, such as Conservative MP (and one-time refugee from Saddam Hussein’s Iraq) Nadim Zahawi disagreed, putting out teen-speak tweets like “We r nothing without compassion” like the little girl he so clearly was. Before long the then-Tory MP David Cameron, who had previously steadfastly refused to accept even 1,000 Syrian refugees, had changed tack and agreed to allow in many more, something a rapidly reverse-ferreting Bucklitsch now approvingly called Aylan Kurdi’s “legacy”.
Cameron’s so-called rationale here was because “as a father I felt deeply moved” by the image of dead baby Aylan. Why? He wasn’t your child. He wasn’t even trying to get to Britain, but to Greece. Making decisions upon such important matters based upon emotion, rather than actual logic, is no way to run a serious country. When push comes to shove, most British politicians these days appear to care much more about burnishing their misleading public image as “humanitarians” than about unnecessarily helping facilitate actual human deaths at sea.
As for the new Home Secretary Yvette Cooper, meanwhile, back at the time, so incredibly moved was she by Aylan’s final photo, she called for as many as 10,000 Syrians, Iraqis and Libyans to be allowed into the nation (albeit not into her own spare bedroom) within the course of a single month. And, God help us, this woman – rather than someone more sensibly severe and unsympathetic in their rhetoric, like the pre-stake-burned Katie Hopkins or Peter Bucklitsch – is now in charge of protecting Great Britain’s external “borders” [sic]. Something tells me there’s going to be a lot more dead kids needlessly washing up on British and French beaches over the next few years …
Did nobody ever teach these appalling people that sometimes you’ve just got to be cruel to be kind?
Is Steven being too harsh, too uncompromising, in his views on illegal migration?
Steven Tucker is a UK-based writer with over ten books to his name. His latest, “Hitler’s and Stalin’s Misuse of Science”, comparing the woke pseudoscience of today to the totalitarian pseudoscience of the past, was released in 2023.
Image credit: screenshot WION
Roger Symes commented 2024-09-17 08:13:44 +1000 FlagMisplaced compassion is a feature of virtue-signalling bleeding hearts who make a show of caring to assuage a guilty conscience. There are no easy answers to so many issues that seem to go on forever. I agree with mrscracker.
-
mrscracker commented 2024-09-17 06:16:14 +1000 FlagIs Steven being too harsh, too uncompromising, in his views on illegal migration?"
Every time someone is allowed to enter a country that way, bypassing standard immigration laws, it gives the incentive to other migrants to do likewise, putting themselves at great risk. It also enriches the gangs who facilitate human smuggling & trafficking & gives them a reason to continue on in that.
By wanting to appear charitable we end up being a part of what’s killing migrants. Not to mention enslaving them into prostitution & other forms of servitude to repay their traffickers.
-