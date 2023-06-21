Why is the Australian Government funding Paganism?

As the Australian population moves further and further away from Christianity, it’s moving closer and closer to paganism. According to The Conversation:

Nature religions, commonly described as Paganism (or neo-Paganism), are growing in Australia. In the last Census, 33,148 people claimed affiliation with a nature religion: including Animism, Druidism, and the many traditions of Wicca, the most practised Pagan pathway.

Thirty years earlier, just 4,353 Australians put down Paganism as their religion. Affiliation with Christianity has decreased over that 30-year period.

Australian laws against practising witchcraft have only been repealed as recently as this century in some states and territories. In the Northern Territory, it was just 10 years ago: 2013. The laws were repealed in 2005 in Victoria, 2000 in Queensland and 1991 in South Australia. New South Wales was the first state to repeal them, in 1969.

The British Witchcraft Act of 1735, which Australia’s laws stemmed from, was repealed in 1951; the last conviction of a witch was in 1944. There’s never been a recorded conviction for witchcraft in Australia. But many Pagans remain cautious about practising their faith openly, due to perceptions of believers as Satan worshippers. So, Australia’s Pagan population may be much higher than the figures show: declaring a religion on the Census is optional.

For over ten years now, the anti-Christian arts festival in Hobart, the capital of Tasmania, Dark Mofo, has been the epicentre of Australian paganism. It is now in its tenth year. Its website reminds visitors: “This year we triumphantly celebrate a decade of Dark Mofo. There will be art, feasting, a masquerade ball, motorbikes, raving, a giant teddy and ample nudity.”

Dark Mofo is publicly and privately funded to the tune of over A$100 million dollars. Just last year, the Tasmanian State Government gave $7.5 million to the festival, with the Australian Federal Government and Hobart City Council chipping in a further $1,000,000 and $500,000 respectively.