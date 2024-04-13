Major UK report throws transgender medicine onto the rubbish heap

British paediatrician Hilary Cass, chair of England’s Independent Review of gender identity services for children and young people, submitted her final report and recommendations to NHS England this week.

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling has described the report’s contents as a “watershed” moment.

Cass’s report casts into the furnace the current model of treating gender-distressed children. It makes 32 serious recommendations which include calls for better research into the characteristics of children seeking treatment for gender dysphoria and to examine outcomes for every young person.

It appears the hem of the global gender-straitjacket is unravelling much faster than originally expected. And not a moment too soon.

Cass’s report dovetails with information gleaned merely a month ago from the leaked files of the World Professional Association for Transgender Health(WPATH) which were published by the US-based think tank Environmental Progress.

"The reality is we have no good evidence on the long-term outcomes of interventions to manage gender-related distress," Cass said.

Her report reveals that vulnerable young people have been let down on an epic scale, and that for too long NHS England has been giving children-at-risk harmful treatments for which there was no evidence base.

The gender affirming model, referred to as “quack medicine” by The Times newspaper, has from the start seen ideologues putting pet theories ahead of protecting vulnerable and distressed youths, thereby creating a false global consensus around a most dangerous approach.

We now know from Cass that guidelines from the Endocrine Society and the now wholly discredited WPATHmade claims of certainty without any justification. They demonstrated a lack of consideration for long-term patient outcomes despite being aware of the debilitating and potentially fatal side effects of cross-sex hormones and other treatments.

These guidelines were based entirely on low-quality sources and tragically incorporated into the NHS approach in 2011.

What is most disconcerting is that these same guidelines are embedded into Australia’s health services today, knowingly leading astray healthcare providers and more notably their patients.

It has also come to light through claims made by the present British Health Secretary Victoria Atkins that Britain’s Labour Party fuelled an atmosphere of intimidation on trans issues, and that Labour had “spent the last ten years trying to shut women up when it comes to this.”

“They have been part of the ideology, the culture wars, creating an atmosphere of intimidation for anyone who dared to question this ideology,” Atkins said.

What relevance might this report have on the laws and lives of everyday Australians? If we dare to move from being woke to being awake, then it should have significant consequences.

Cass’s report suggests that no sensible government can support a legal ban on so-called “conversion practices”. There is already a push for proposed conversion therapy bans in the UK to be torn up because draft legislation is based entirely on the debunked affirmative model. These bans on client-led therapy, which are increasing across Australia, are now recognised as being out of line with the direction of travel best medical treatment is heading.

It would do no harm to reflect carefully on the recent laws passed across Australia - in Queensland, the ACT, Victoria, and only last month in NSW -- which firmly shut the doors to those who transition from accessing therapeutic and even spiritual help should they wish to detransition.

In an interview with the editor in chief of the BMJ medical journal, Cass said that adolescents needed holistic treatment -- not just hormones, drugs, and surgery but also psychological support:

Psychological therapy [she said] is not about changing people’s minds about their gender. It has been made synonymous with conversion therapy. It’s about getting young people into the most robust state of mental health to go through medical transition, if that is what they want. It’s important that you don’t make those decisions in a state of mental distress.

Cass’s report contends that Australia’s state and territory governments have passed fallacious laws having chosen, like NHS England, not to listen to the lived experiences and grave concerns of insightful professionals and those most affected.

What does this mean for Tasmania, South Australia, and Western Australia all of which are being hounded by LGBTQ+ ideologues to swiftly create laws which outlaw even requested therapy when minors have in fact been converted, and forced even, into a lifestyle where any future choices to question past mistakes are prohibited and even deemed to be criminal?

Every whistleblower of the gender affirming model has today been vindicated through the release of Hilary Cass’s report.

Our global family owes it to heroes and heroines such as psychologist Jordan Peterson, swimmer Riley Gaines, author J.K. Rowling, political commentator Matt Walsh, and vocal detransitioners Chloe Cole, Sophia Galvin, and Keira Bell, all of whom who have dared to challenge the ubiquitous propaganda that people can change their sex.