4 things you were supposed to forget about ‘Trans Day of Remembrance’

For a third year in a row, the Biden Administration has laid it on thick in marking November 20 as ‘Transgender Day of Remembrance’ (TDoR).

“Today, on Transgender Day of Remembrance, we grieve the 26 transgender Americans who were killed this year,” Biden’s Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced in a video that quickly went viral last week.

In a press statement on the same day, Secretary of State Antony Blinken described the event as “a day to commemorate the transgender, non-binary, and gender non-conforming persons who are targeted and killed for living authentically and courageously”.

“Trans individuals are a part of every country, every culture, and every faith tradition,” Blinken claimed, adding, “we will continue to speak loudly and clearly to end transphobic violence and homicide”.

In his own statement, President Biden declared, “We must never be silent in the face of hate,” while mourning “the loss of transgender Americans taken too soon this year”.

In recent times, Mercator has taken considerable interest in TDoR, in particular noting the exaggerated claims regularly made about a supposed transgender murder epidemic.

While what follows provides further critique of such tall trans tales, the words of Mercator editor Michael Cook bear repeating, who in another piece on the same topic has affirmed:

“All trans murders are tragedies. All of the victims are someone’s son or daughter. They all had friends who loved them. They all had inalienable rights and deserved to be treated with respect.”

Well said.

Even so, the Biden admin’s rhetorical sleights of hand must be named for what they are. Alleging that all of the transgender-identifying people being mourned by the White House were targeted due to their sexual identity — due to ‘transphobia’ — requires more than mere words: it demands proof.

Moreover, to commemorate a day for so fractionally small a cohort of Americans is to let the ideological cat out of the bag. Only for causes that come in rainbow colours would the deaths of 0.000008% of Americans warrant so much pomp and circumstance from the Biden Woke House.

As one popular X account quipped, “When is the Victims Of Falling Vending Machines Day Of Remembrance?”