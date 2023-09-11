We didn’t force you; we just took away everything until you consented

The Prime Ministers of Canada and, most recently, New Zealand, have assured their nation’s citizens that they had never forced anyone to get vaccinated, despite their years-long, well-documented support for vaccine mandates.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Prime Minister Chris Hipkins are joined in their elevent-hour rewrite of history by Pfizer executives who said in a recent Australian Senate hearing that “nobody was forced to have a vaccine”.

As citizen journalist Rebekah Barnett has quipped, “We are at the ‘no one made you take it, it was your choice’ stage of the pandemic.”

The latest round of memory-holing was kicked off by Mr Hipkins last weekend, who was apparently unaware that mandatory and compulsory are dictionary synonyms, when he stated:

In terms of the vaccine mandates, I acknowledge that it was a challenging time for people but they ultimately made their own choices. There was no compulsory vaccination. People made their own choices.

In case the Kiwi leader was in any way misunderstood, the follow day a radio host asked him if he regretted those remarks. Choosing his language carefully, Hipkins responded, “No one was made to be vaccinated.”

“So the person, for example, who made the choice not to get vaccinated, lost their business, laid people off, that’s on them not you?” the host further challenged.

“Well, they made a choice,” Hipkins replied, without a hint of irony or contrition.

LISTEN: Chris Hipkins doubles down on his statement that: “There were no compulsory vaccinations.” pic.twitter.com/bqptCYkODs — The Zeitgeist (@TheZeitgeistNZ) September 5, 2023

Here’s the same Mr Hipkins in 2021, explaining that the authorities will “go out and look for” people “who haven’t come forward to get their vaccination or have missed their bookings”:

At the time, Hipkins was the architect of New Zealand’s strict Covid-19 regime under the prime ministership of Jacinta Ardern, who infamously bragged that New Zealand had become a two-tier society designed to exclude the unvaccinated.

Earlier this year in April, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau engaged in almost identical denialism as the New Zealand leader.

“Individuals are allowed to make their own choices. There may be all sorts of different reasons why someone is hesitant to get vaccinated,” he said at an event at the University of Ottawa.

“While not forcing anyone to get vaccinated, I chose to make sure that all the incentives and all the protections were there to encourage Canadians to get vaccinated.”

New: Justin Trudeau claims he never “forced” anyone to get vaccinated.



“There are potential side effects... While not forcing anyone to get vaccinated, I chose to make sure all the incentives…were there to encourage Canadians to get vaccinated.”pic.twitter.com/g3fTwTyXt8 — Michael P Senger (@michaelpsenger) April 24, 2023

18 months earlier, almost to the day, Trudeau announced nationwide vaccination mandates for all federal employees, for international travel, and even for every Canadian travelling by plane or train within the country.

“Enforcement measures in place will make sure that everyone is vaccinated,” he said, in a video still available on the Prime Minister’s website.