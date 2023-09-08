A peek into euthanasia’s slippery slope boiler room

Don’t imagine that euthanasia’s slippery slope is like a long water slide at a theme park in which you hurdle ever downward, ever faster, until you are thrown into a pool. It’s more like moving from Duluth to Montreal through the St Lawrence Seaway – you slowly glide along, enter a lock, descend, glide, enter a lock, descend, glide and so on through 15 locks to the Atlantic.

As far as the right to die is concerned, building each of these legal locks is arduous and time-consuming, but eventually you reach open sea.

In a recent article in the American Journal of Bioethics, several prominent American bioethicists set out a blueprint for another lock in California’s descent towards an unregulated right-to-die.

California, like other American states, permits assisted suicide. But boundaries do exist. Patients have to fulfill certain requirement and have to die according to state-approved protocols.

One requirement is that patients who want to die must administer the lethal drug themselves. So a woman who has the drug but cannot swallow it or inject herself cannot take advantage of the law. This could happen if a person in a terminal stage of cancer is too weak. Or it could happen if patients have a degenerative disease like ALS and cannot move their limbs.

This injustice denies some people the “right to die”.

The bioethicists argue that this requirement is tantamount to discrimination against persons with disabilities. It “creates an underclass of terminally ill patients who, due to their substantially impaired motor function, cannot access a medical procedure legally provided to more-able-bodied terminally ill patients.”

The deficiencies in California’s End of Life Option Act, became obvious, they contend, in a case decided in a federal court in 2022. Three terminally ill patients with neuromotor disabilities and four aid-in-dying physicians sued to be able to receive aid-in-dying.

The judge was sympathetic, but dismissed the case, albeit with great reluctance. He wrote that there is a boundary between assisted suicide and euthanasia which cannot be legally traversed. “The accommodation that the plaintiffs seek—to permit physicians to administer aid-in-dying medication—would traverse this boundary… it would transform the benefit under the act into something else entirely.”

The authors of the AJOB article conclude: “today’s aid-in-dying laws unjustly disenfranchise terminally ill patients with advanced neurologic diseases that impair movement and strength. As they rapidly approach their deaths, these patients deserve equal rights to all end-of-life options.”