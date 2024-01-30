America’s elites are living in a bubble — and here’s the data to prove it

“The elite are out of touch” is hardly headline news — except when we get some concrete data on just how out of touch they are, as we did this month.

According to a poll commissioned by free market advocacy group the Committee to Unleash Prosperity and conducted by RMG Research, the “top 1 percent” earners in America — many of whom are Ivy League graduates — want to ban cars, ration meat and electricity, limit air travel, and reign in individual freedoms in overwhelmingly greater numbers than their peers.

They also have very high trust in the government and think Joe Biden is doing a fantastic job as President.

“The people who run America, or at least think they do, live in a bubble of their own construction,” the report’s Executive Summary begins.

“They’ve isolated themselves from everyday America’s realities to such a degree their views about what is and what should be happening in this country differ widely from the average American’s.”

For the purposes of the poll, the “elite” were defined as people having at least one post-graduate degree, earning at least US$150,000 annually, and living in a high-population density area — and were described as “a group with extraordinary political and societal power”.

“The Elites represent 1 percent of the US population but have an outsized voice on public policy in the United States, with their views seeming somehow to dominate the national conversation,” according to the report’s authors.

Contrasts

So what did the data show?

While only 20 percent of Americans say they are better off today than they were in the past, 74% of elites say their financial situation has improved.

Just 28 percent of Americans favour the strict rationing of gas, meat and electricity to “fight climate change”, compared with 77 percent of elites.

Asked if gas stoves, gas-powered cars, air conditioning, SUVs, and “non-essential air travel” should be banned, between 13 to 25 percent of Americans agreed, depending on the particular item in question. By contrast, 53 percent to 72 percent of elites favoured such bans.