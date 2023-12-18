- The Latest
- Topics
- Free Newsletter
-
About
At last, at long last, they’ve got the message: the world is running out of people
Never cease to be amazed at what the media misses. An event of momentous importance occurred in Austin, Texas, over December 1-2. Sponsored by Pronatalist.org, it was the first international gathering convened for the purpose of staving off human extinction. A few leftist rags took potshots (see below) prior to the conference. Since then … stony silence.
Yes, it seems laughable to some that a global demographic collapse is in the cards. Didn’t we just blow past 8 billion human beings? But the collapse is already underway. Study after study has global population peaking in the second half of the century, followed by precipitous decrease. World fertility rates have declined over 50 percent in the last 50 years. Sperm counts have experienced a comparable decline. Unprecedented. Someone should sound the alarm. That is where Pronatalist.org comes in:
We want to talk with researchers, policy makers, media and anyone with an interest in this issue.
We work with any person or organization that shares our goal to preserve as much of civilization and as many cultures as possible.
From the conference website:
We are living through the greatest population bust in human history. The future belongs to those who show up …
Natal Conference has no political or ideological goal other than a world in which our children can have grandchildren. If you are concerned about collapsing fertility, the economic challenges of having children, and the increasing difficulty of dating for men and women, we want to hear from you.
On opening day, a full house heard the panel of distinguished speakers discuss just about every conceivable issue pertinent to demographic collapse, ranging from environmental factors (such as endocrine disruptors), social priorities, popular culture, financial challenges and ideology.
One attendee commented that any doubts about the urgent global demographic crisis were dispelled in the face of overwhelming evidence presented.
The driving force behind the conference is power couple Malcolm and Simone Collins. This dynamic duo has managed successful large businesses on several continents and are veritable wizards in private equity and venture capital. They are dedicated pronatalist missionaries and authors of The Pragmatist’s Guide series of five bestselling books. Mr and Mrs Collins lead a vanguard of high-tech entrepreneurs (such as Elon Musk) who understand where the world is headed. These are people who think for themselves and not easily swayed by woke media’s feeling-over-thinking worldview.
Yours truly reached out to Malcolm Collins. He said: “I was actually shocked at how impressed I was intellectually with most of the other attendees. The vast majority were young, technophilic, pluralistic and very successful.”
If Malcolm Collins is impressed, that’s all I need to know.
Global crisis
By century’s end no country will have replacement-level fertility. The industrialized Global North countries have been hit hardest so far. South Korea leads the pack at a fertility rate of 0.70. The “Asian tigers” China, Japan and South Korea all have declining populations. Eastern Europe also has declining populations, due to low fertility and significant out-migration.
The Western model to is to import people from Global South countries. This keeps the numbers up at the price of social cohesion and domestic tranquility. Now even this is running out of steam, as the “cheap labour” countries are no longer replacing themselves. The only region currently with above replacement fertility is sub-Saharan Africa, and birthrates there are dropping like a stone.
Long before global population begins to decrease, ageing societies will be the norm. Pension systems will not be sustainable. Retirees will have huge political clout, thus resources that could usher in a better future will be redirected to old age interests. Dynamism will be lost. Labour shortages will be endemic, meaning upward pressure on wages. A zero-population growth scenario would not necessarily lead to this this, but a declining population inevitably does.
In the coming years we will see more futuristic types like the Collinses and Elon Musk working to stave off extinction. With every passing year the unfolding demographic collapse becomes more obvious. Except in places where the situation is critical, politicians do not discuss it. Doom-and-gloom talk doesn’t play well in Peoria.
Get the Free Mercator Newsletter
Get the news you may not get anywhere else, delivered right to your inbox.
Your info is safe with us, we will never share or sell you personal data.
Propaganda
Back in the days when paperback books sold like hotcakes, a higher-up in the publishing business, a Jewish guy, told me to never underestimate the importance of cover design. Covers elicited intrigue, especially for impulse buying at airports and checkout counters. He told me that a swastika on the cover was great for sales. Spy novels, crime thrillers and romances would invariably include some past Nazi connection, however tenuous. That was sufficient for the Hakenkreuz to appear. Today we call this clickbait.
Clickbait is baked into today’s woke media. If you doubt that for a second, here are some headlines prior to the Pronatalist.org confab. The UK Guardian: “Revealed: US pro-birth conference’s links to far-right eugenicists”.
Apparently “research” for the article including consulting professional political hacks for their invaluable insights:
Heidi Beirich, the co-founder of the Global Project on Hate and Extremism, said the meeting will cement links between the far right and influential rightwing opinion-makers. “It’s not surprising to see far-right folks, eugenicist types and white nationalists joining forces at a conference like this. They have become bedfellows,” she said.
She added: “The far right has long fretted about a demographic winter, and though they don’t necessarily say it openly, what they are referring to most often is a fall in white birthrates.”
The UK Guardian again:
“First Thing: US pro-birth conference’s links to far-right eugenicists revealed”: A high-end hotel in the liberal Texan enclave of Austin is playing host to a conference whose theme is boosting global birthrates, but which will in fact feature racist and eugenicist internet personalities and far-right media figures.
Then there is the enfeebled Austin Chronicle, “an independent, locally owned and operated alternative newsweekly that reflects the heart and soul of Austin, Texas”. Its headline was: “Far-Right Pro-Natal Conference Will Proceed in Austin as Planned: Line Hotel hosting anti-democracy, pseudoscientific speakers”.
Their description: “The conference’s speaker list includes an odd mash of pseudoscientists, anti-democratic agitators, and sworn enemies of the left.”
“Sworn enemies of the left.” Does that give it away or what? Unmitigated poppycock. So much for journalistic veracity.
It is beyond me why a group of pronatalists getting together would be upsetting to someone. I really wouldn’t mind those woke folks if they kept to themselves. But they must – compulsive meddling is a mechanism of social control – tell the rest of us how to live, and push their PC secular religion of moral relativism, sexual and racial obsessions 24/7.
Fortunately, a critical mass of polite people is beginning to realize they had better start pushing back against this garbage or lose their freedom.
Interestingly, there was an antinatalist conference around the same time, a mostly online affair. I’m sure that bunch was suffused with Christmas cheer.
Where to from here?
Unfortunately, I didn’t make it to Austin for that august assemblage. Next time. Austin is a mecca for young folks trying to break into high tech and music; it’s a robust party scene. I have fond memories of the place, not least of which was chowing down at one of my favorite down-home diners, the Texas Chili Parlor. Austin was the ideal venue for the concerned and courageous who understand where things are headed and want to secure our future.
The Natalist.org Conference was a turning point. Its seminal significance will be realized in coming decades. As a direct result of that conscious-raising event, awareness of the unfolding demographic collapse will spread. People will begin to understand what Malcolm, Simone, Elon and others are talking about. More will be inspired to get involved. That is some wonderful news.
Never forget: We have a sacred moral obligation to our families, those who brought us into this world, brought us up, and stand behind us. “The future belongs to those who show up.”
From here in the Shenandoah Valley, a Blessed Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to all!
Louis T. March has a background in government, business, and philanthropy. A former talk show host, author, and public speaker, he is a dedicated student of history and genealogy. Louis lives with his family in the beautiful Shenandoah Valley of Virginia.
Image: Pexels
Have your say!
Join Mercator and post your comments.
-
Paul Bunyan commented 2023-12-18 15:06:45 +1100The world population isn’t expected to fall until at least 2060, even if birth rates continue to fall. It’s not a “crisis” unless you value economic growth more than a habitable planet and low levels of pollution.
What Louis and his coterie actually want is for teen pregnancy rates to skyrocket. I’ve never read a single article by another who wants higher birth rates criticizing teen pregnancy, or encouraging children to delay having a family at least until they’ve graduated from high school.
And he won’t “keep his ideology to himself.” He’s more than happy to encourage people to have children they can’t afford or have the time or energy to look after. Appalling.