At last, at long last, they’ve got the message: the world is running out of people

Never cease to be amazed at what the media misses. An event of momentous importance occurred in Austin, Texas, over December 1-2. Sponsored by Pronatalist.org, it was the first international gathering convened for the purpose of staving off human extinction. A few leftist rags took potshots (see below) prior to the conference. Since then … stony silence.

Yes, it seems laughable to some that a global demographic collapse is in the cards. Didn’t we just blow past 8 billion human beings? But the collapse is already underway. Study after study has global population peaking in the second half of the century, followed by precipitous decrease. World fertility rates have declined over 50 percent in the last 50 years. Sperm counts have experienced a comparable decline. Unprecedented. Someone should sound the alarm. That is where Pronatalist.org comes in:

We want to talk with researchers, policy makers, media and anyone with an interest in this issue.

We work with any person or organization that shares our goal to preserve as much of civilization and as many cultures as possible.

From the conference website:

We are living through the greatest population bust in human history. The future belongs to those who show up …

Natal Conference has no political or ideological goal other than a world in which our children can have grandchildren. If you are concerned about collapsing fertility, the economic challenges of having children, and the increasing difficulty of dating for men and women, we want to hear from you.

On opening day, a full house heard the panel of distinguished speakers discuss just about every conceivable issue pertinent to demographic collapse, ranging from environmental factors (such as endocrine disruptors), social priorities, popular culture, financial challenges and ideology.

One attendee commented that any doubts about the urgent global demographic crisis were dispelled in the face of overwhelming evidence presented.

The driving force behind the conference is power couple Malcolm and Simone Collins. This dynamic duo has managed successful large businesses on several continents and are veritable wizards in private equity and venture capital. They are dedicated pronatalist missionaries and authors of The Pragmatist’s Guide series of five bestselling books. Mr and Mrs Collins lead a vanguard of high-tech entrepreneurs (such as Elon Musk) who understand where the world is headed. These are people who think for themselves and not easily swayed by woke media’s feeling-over-thinking worldview.

Yours truly reached out to Malcolm Collins. He said: “I was actually shocked at how impressed I was intellectually with most of the other attendees. The vast majority were young, technophilic, pluralistic and very successful.”

If Malcolm Collins is impressed, that’s all I need to know.

Global crisis

By century’s end no country will have replacement-level fertility. The industrialized Global North countries have been hit hardest so far. South Korea leads the pack at a fertility rate of 0.70. The “Asian tigers” China, Japan and South Korea all have declining populations. Eastern Europe also has declining populations, due to low fertility and significant out-migration.

The Western model to is to import people from Global South countries. This keeps the numbers up at the price of social cohesion and domestic tranquility. Now even this is running out of steam, as the “cheap labour” countries are no longer replacing themselves. The only region currently with above replacement fertility is sub-Saharan Africa, and birthrates there are dropping like a stone.

Long before global population begins to decrease, ageing societies will be the norm. Pension systems will not be sustainable. Retirees will have huge political clout, thus resources that could usher in a better future will be redirected to old age interests. Dynamism will be lost. Labour shortages will be endemic, meaning upward pressure on wages. A zero-population growth scenario would not necessarily lead to this this, but a declining population inevitably does.

In the coming years we will see more futuristic types like the Collinses and Elon Musk working to stave off extinction. With every passing year the unfolding demographic collapse becomes more obvious. Except in places where the situation is critical, politicians do not discuss it. Doom-and-gloom talk doesn’t play well in Peoria.