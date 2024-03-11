Beware the new trend of decriminalizing prostitution

The research team I work with is currently knee-deep into categorizing the legal approach that each nation takes with regard to prostitution. This project has really opened my eyes to the wide variety of approaches taken. For example, in some countries, buying sex is perfectly legal but providing that sex for money is strictly illegal. In other cases, we’ve seen countries do abrupt legal U-turns as they discover that the approach they are taking is making things worse.

In other words, there’s a lot of complexity here, and the legal approach taken depends on how you view prostitution. You can tackle this from the philosophical level, of course — is prostitution merely another form of work? Is prostitution inevitable, ineradicable? Is this a “my body, my choice” situation? Or is prostitution one of the only socially sanctioned gross human rights violations remaining?

While the philosophical debate rages, at a different level of analysis — outcomes for women who engage in prostitution — there is no controversy. It’s appropriate to focus on women in prostitution, because it’s estimated that females make up more than 80 percent of prostitutes. Decades of research show that women in prostitution fare far worse on pretty much every imaginable physical and mental health outcome measure.

To give but one example, the homicide rate for prostitutes is 229 per 100,000, which is higher than the highest workplace homicide rates of any regular occupation, such as liquor store workers (8 in 100,000), taxi drivers (27 in 100,000) and U.S. soldiers (counting combat-related deaths: 27 in 100,000 between 1980-2010). Yes, you read that right — prostitutes are almost 10 times more likely to be killed than soldiers in combat. There is literally no category of “work” with a homicide rate as high as prostitution. This should tip us off that this is not “work,” but in fact a form of socially sanctioned violence.

The list of physical damages from prostitution is lengthy and disturbing. Traumatic brain injury is rife. One study of prostitutes notes, “Ninety-five percent had sustained head injuries, either by being hit in the head with objects and/or having their heads slammed into objects. Fifty percent of the women who had been hit with objects had been hit in the head with hands or fists. They also reported being hit in the head with bottles, bats, sticks, hammers, guns, telephones, canes, screwdrivers, belts, rocks, bed slats, steel tubes, and ash trays. Thirty-four percent of the women who had had their heads shoved into objects had been shoved into walls, with others reporting having their heads slammed into floors; against dashboards, steering wheels, or windows of cars; against furniture or sinks; against other people; or against vehicles, buildings, doors, or stairs.”

Consider also that analysis demonstrates sex work would be deemed strictly illegal under OSHA standards designed to maintain safety in the workplace.

Psychological injury is also prevalent, leading to high rates of suicide and PTSD. Indeed, studies show prostitutes suffer more than combat veterans from PTSD. Prostitution chews up and spits out women. This is a form of violence against women, and it is a sex-based crime, because 99 percent of sex buyers are male.

So, philosophical wrangling aside, if we focus on the actual fate of women in prostitution, we have to come to the conclusion that the sex trade should be abolished. Just as in the US, it is illegal for individuals to sell their organs to the highest bidder, or offer themselves for sale as slaves — because even if “chosen,” such trade is abominable, and “consent” is highly problematized in these situations — the states have largely adopted the legal approach of prohibition of prostitution. That is, with the exception of certain counties in Nevada, both the buying and selling of sex, as well as ancillary activities such as pimping, are all illegal in the United States.

That, however, is beginning to change. Both New York and California, as well as the rest of Nevada, are inching toward the decriminalization of prostitution. Now, decriminalization is not the same thing as legalization of prostitution. Under legalization models, prostitution supposedly comes above ground, and prostitutes are taxed like any other worker, and purportedly fall under workplace safety requirements. In practice, of course, prostitutes in countries where it is legal report no increase in safety, and trafficking actually increases. Governments are simply not capable of, nor interested in, providing the type of oversight that would be necessary.