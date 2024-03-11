Bill Gates: interfering philanthropist

The Bill Gates Problem: Reckoning with the Myth of the Good Billionaire

By Tim Schwab. Henry Holt & Company. 2023. 496 pages.

To say that The Bill Gates Problem: Reckoning with the Myth of the Good Billionaire is hard-hitting would be putting it lightly.

The investigative journalist Tim Schwab has constructed a multifaceted and compelling (if at times overzealous) case against one of the world’s richest men.

Many readers will be surprised by the book’s contents. After all, for decades, the co-founder of Microsoft was almost universally fêted for his accomplishments in business and technology.

The establishment of the vast Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation — which has an endowment of $67.3 billion — a quarter of a century ago added greatly to the aura of greatness surrounding him.

Schwab’s success with this book is likely to change what he calls the “deeply unbalanced, one-sided discourse” about the Gates Foundation.

“Bill Gates is not simply donating money to fight disease and improve education and agriculture. He’s using his vast wealth to acquire political influence, to remake the world according to his narrow worldview,” Schwab writes.

Hegemony

On some issues like education reform in the United States, Gates’s policy positions veer towards a right-of-centre free market approach which Schwab clearly detests, whereas in other areas like family planning, the Seattle plutocrat pushes policies opposed by conservatives.

To Schwab, the broader problem is not about the programmes themselves, but the manner in which Gates advances them. He explains:

“The simple fact is Bill Gates doesn’t have expertise, training or education in most of the topics where he asserts it. And, almost universally, he or his foundation has financial interests in the public policies he endorses.”

He lays various charges against Gates and his Foundation, including the ever-fluctuating estimates of lives saved as a result of its work. This is compounded by the fact that some of the statistics which the Foundation cites come from organisations which have benefitted from their funding.

Bill Gates’s techniques for courting the media appear to have evolved in sophistication from the days when he would invite leading business journalists to his mansion to be wined and dined.

The Foundation has generously funded media outlets focused on particular topics, which inevitably leads to situations where journalists are reporting on Gates’s philanthropic activities without making clear that they have received funding from groups that ultimately answer to him.

Along the way, the Gates Foundation has expanded massively, to the point where it employed over 1,800 people in 2021, employees who appear to enjoy an average compensation package of around $250,000.

Excessive bureaucracy and micromanagement from above is apparently the norm within the organisation, with Gates maintaining a strong grip.

Education policy disputes are the source of a good deal of Schwab’s ideological animus against the billionaire.

Here, his narrow-minded dismissal of both charter schools and Gates’s efforts in trying to improve America’s desperately poor government-run schools detracts from his overall argument, as Schwab does not ask himself hard questions about why there is such a crisis in the public education sector.