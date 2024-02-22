The Catholic Church provides the bulk of Africa's healthcare

The Catholic Church is the largest non-governmental provider of healthcare in Africa. In several countries, it is the largest healthcare provider, period. And that’s without saying anything about the healthcare systems that were established by Catholic missionaries but later co-opted, or nationalised, by governments.

In much of Africa, as in most of Europe, healthcare is widely considered to be a public good. It's supposed to be free or low-cost, and the government is supposed to be the primary provider of services. For this reason, governments tend to be the main focus of international attention with regard to healthcare in Africa.

In reality, however, most African governments are pathetic healthcare providers. The facilities they run are, as a rule, so dilapidated, understaffed, dysfunctional, under-resourced, and unevenly distributed, that most Africans only consider getting treatment from them as a last resort.

What is more common is that non-governmental facilities provide a significant portion of the continent’s primary healthcare services. Of such facilities, there are two broad types. Since they are businesses, the strictly private kind tend to serve only the better-heeled members of society, and so exclude the vast majority.

It is from the other kind, the primarily non-profit facilities, most of which are faith-based, that the mass of African patients receive care. In a sense, it is these faith-based health systems that most accurately fit the public good model of healthcare in Africa. Not only do they fill the large gaps left by the private sector, but they are also decidedly more reliable than the ostensibly public government-run systems.

Mission field

Like most modern structures in Africa, faith-based healthcare has its origins in the colonial era, when missionaries established health facilities, usually alongside schools, to serve natives. In a few cases, it was a tool for entrenching colonial rule. Most often, it filled a gap left by colonial governments, which were rather lethargic about seeing to the health and education of the locals.

By independence, most of the continent’s healthcare was provided by facilities established by Christian missionaries. Many independent African governments, keen to cement their control of their countries’ healthcare systems, nationalised many of these facilities (again, often alongside the schools); this is how most government-run health systems in Africa got their start.

Naturally, the degree to which this was done differed across the continent. In some countries, like South Africa, most faith-based facilities got nationalised and integrated into government-run systems. In others, like the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Kenya, faith-based providers were mostly left alone, or unsuccessfully nationalised, and now account for more than half of the health system.