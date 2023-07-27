Euthanasia in Canada. MAiD in hell?

More people are being euthanised in Canada than anywhere else in the world. In the last official report, for 2022, 10,064 people died through what Canadians call “medical assistance in dying” (MAiD). In the Netherlands in the same year, there were 7,666 euthanasia deaths and in Belgium there were 2,699.

In short, although Canada only legalised euthanasia in 2016, and the Netherlands and Belgium in 2002, roughly the same number of people died there.

Imitation is the best index of success. Envious activists in United Kingdom and other jurisdictions are looking to Canada for guidelines about how to legislate for euthanasia. According to a group called UK Humanists, “We can and should learn from Canada to create laws that are right for the UK”.

If “right” means effective in creating a killing machine for the disabled and disadvantaged, they are on the money.

MAiD is often described as the most radical euthanasia scheme in the world. In a recent article The Spectator (UK), journalist Douglas Murray described it as a “hell-path”. After March 2024, when mental illness will become a reason for requesting euthanasia, doctors “will be able to kill (or award ‘medically assisted suicide’) to people of any age who suffer from anorexia, depression, PTSD or a growing smorgasbord of other debilitating ailments.”

UK Humanists challenge this pessimistic view of the future. After studying a number of cases which have come to light in the Canadian media, its report concluded optimistically: “we don’t believe that anyone in Canada has had an assisted death who shouldn’t have been able to.”

However, a recent article in the journal Palliative and Supportive Care by three Canadian doctors, Ramona Coelho, John Maher, and K. Sonu Gaind, and a bioethicist, Trudo Lemmens, covers much the same ground in far more detail and comes to very different conclusions: “The Canadian MAiD regime is lacking the safeguards, data collection, and oversight necessary to protect Canadians against premature death.”

Their article is an excellent overview of the status quo in Canada before MAiD for mental illness becomes legal next March. They attempt to identify “policy gaps” as a warning to other jurisdictions. These are the following:

Inadequate data collection. Canadian doctors self-report and they are unlikely to report errors or omissions which might result in prosecuting them for not observing guidelines. Unsurprisingly, media stories about people with disabilities or mental illness who received MAiD were not even mentioned in the government’s annual report on the program.

Lack of oversight. Unhappy relatives of deceased euthanasia patients get flicked from agency to agency in a game of bureaucratic pinball. One man’s family wrote over 40 letters and was unable to obtain any legal recourse. “Rather than the government accepting responsibility for setting up procedures for investigation, the Justice Minister stated that oversight must be provided by family members complaining after the fact to initiate disciplinary actions or police investigations.”