If pedophiles ruled the world

Perhaps we can’t know for certain whether or to what extent pedophiles contributed to drafting the CRC. However, we know for certain that pedophiles promote it. Peter Newell is the principal author of the UN’s Implementation Handbook for the Convention on the Rights of the Child which instructs policymakers on how to implement the CRC worldwide. In 2018, Newell was convicted of indecent assault and sodomy against a minor and sentenced to over six years in jail. Newell reportedly raped a boy over the course of three years beginning when the boy was 13.

Adrian lamented the fact that people like Newell “whose only ‘crime’ is that they love children can expect to have the book thrown at them and endure years of attacks in squalid prisons from real criminals.” In his view—and a growing worldview—people who have sex with children are not “real criminals,” and children must be freed from the sexual shackles society places upon them so that pedophiles can have sex with them without legal repercussions.

Comprehensive Sexual Education

Adrian said children should get a “far more comprehensive sexual education from a far earlier age.” In lockstep with this pedophile ideal, establishing “comprehensive sexuality education” (CSE) as a human right for all children has become one of the fiercest movements at the United Nations. At a recent UN education summit, presenters called for “universal implementation of CSE” starting at age two. CSE programs (see here, if you dare) do exactly what pedophiles say they should do: present sex to children as their “right” and teach children how to “consent” to sex. The pedophiles of the world must be throwing confetti.

International Planned Parenthood Federation is the leading provider of CSE in the world. Their 2011 sexual rights declaration for youth says:

“Young people are sexual beings. They have sexual needs…It is important for all young people around the world to be able to explore, experience and express their sexualities in healthy, positive, pleasurable and safe ways. This can only happen when young people’s sexual rights are guaranteed.”

“Sexuality and sexual pleasure are important parts of being human for everyone—no matter what age.”

“Governments and leaders have a duty to respect, protect and fulfill all sexual rights for everyone.”

The Age of Sexual Consent

A major obstacle in “liberating” children is the legal age of consent. PIE advocated for “the abolition of all age of consent laws” around the world, and when France moved to lower the age of consent from 18 to 15 Adrian said “an electric urgency” surged through the pedophile movement. In 2015, the UN’s World Health Organization (WHO) said human rights standards “require states to guarantee adolescents’ rights…by providing sexual and reproductive health services without parental consent.” In 2016, UNICEF (the UN agency tasked with protecting children worldwide) published Legal Minimum Ages and the Realization of Adolescents’ Rights which says states should allow “children to consent to certain medical treatments and interventions without the permission of a parent.” Further, this spring an organization called ICJ launched a document at an event sponsored by UN agencies including the WHO that says, “Sexual conduct involving persons below the domestically prescribed minimum age of consent to sex may be consensual in fact, if not in law.”

In addition to eroding age of consent laws, the WHO is working to decriminalize “sex work” (i.e., prostitution). The WHO’s name and logo appear at decriminalizesex.work under “Organizations that Support the Decriminalization of Prostitution.”

The outcomes of these intersecting campaigns could be extremely troubling: If the push to lower the age of consent and the effort to legalize “sex work” are both successful, could this lead to the legalized prostitution of children in the name of children’s “sexual rights”? If this occurs, there may be very few children left for Tim Ballard and his teammates to save because engaging children in sex work would be legal—as long as the child consents. And the “responsible, caring” pedophiles and traffickers of the world would be happy to help them consent.

Liberated from What?

We are facing an international movement insisting that children must be “liberated.” But we must ask, liberated from what? The answer: from parents, laws, and social norms that restrict sexual activity for children. And who benefits from the sexual freedom of children? People who want to have sex with children and people who want to earn money off people having sex with children. In other words, traffickers and pedophiles.

To counteract this global pedophilic onslaught, we must oust sexual rights organizations from our schools, maintain age of consent laws, fiercely enforce child pornography laws, apprehend and convict child traffickers, and defend parental rights like fire-breathing dragons on steroids. But above all, we must return to a common consensus that children are innocent, that their innocence is worth protecting.

For children, hearing the Sound of Freedom does not mean being freed from their parents or from laws that protect them. Hearing the Sound of Freedom means living free from the grasp of eager pedophiles.

Kimberly Ells is a researcher on family policy and has spoken at the United Nations and around the country on international threats to children and the family. A graduate of Brigham Young University, she is married and the mother of five children.

