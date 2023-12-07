Is recreational marijuana safe?

The legalization of pot was a huge mistake. Americans don’t need anything else to make them stupid. My own kids say if it’s legal how can it be that bad? It’s not bad, I tell them, it’s just far from being good. Don’t get me wrong, for every horror story associated with weed there is one redemption story. Unless you have a problem you are trying to medicate, you should not smoke weed. Or you may very well develop a problem. And if your ‘problem’ is life, well, there are other drugs for that. Like prayer, for example. No side effects.