Japan is an industrial powerhouse. But how long will that last? With below-replacement fertility since the 1970s, the population has declined 4 percent since 2009. The situation is such that Prime Minister Fumio Kishida warned:

Our nation is on the cusp of whether it can maintain its societal functions. It is now or never when it comes to policies regarding births and child-rearing — it is an issue that simply cannot wait any longer…

Japan is standing on the verge of whether we can continue to function as a society… Focusing attention on policies regarding children and child-rearing is an issue that cannot wait and cannot be postponed.

It’s a big deal when the PM gets involved. Japan’s painful prognosis is nothing new to Mercator readers. See here and here.

Even pronatalist Elon Musk weighed in:

At risk of stating the obvious, unless something changes to cause the birth rate to exceed the death rate, Japan will eventually cease to exist.

Ouch.

But hold on a second. It’s not all doom and gloom. Here’s a Japanese man bites dog story:

Japan’s “miracle town”

Nagi is an out-of-the-way town of 5700 folks in Okayama Prefecture (southwestern Japan). Known for wagyu beef, satoimo, and as the birthplace of the creator of the popular Naruto anime series, it has a salubrious subtropical climate and hosts a small military base. The town is a perfectly normal little place, with one glaring exception: children abound. That’s highly unusual in Japan, where the spectre of demographic collapse looms large. Is there something in the water? Why the Nagi exception?

It all started back in 2002. Like many small Japanese communities, Nagi was dying out. Too few children and young folks leaving had the town in shutdown mode.

Municipal planners opted for a conventional solution, to merge with the nearby cities Tsuyama or Mimasaka. But that required approval by the voters, who administered a jolt of grassroots democracy and voted it down. Then the only solution left was to just save the town. But how? Planners went back to the drawing board. By 2005, Nagi’s fertility rate was a flagging 1.41, yet above the national average of 1.26.

Then Nagi did the unthinkable: they streamlined town government, reducing the municipal assembly (city council) from 14 to 10 members. They slashed the town budget and people from the community kicked in, realising a savings of $1.2 million. Not bad for a small town.

Those savings became the seed money for a revitalisation plan. Here in the US, revitalisation means vast expenditures for urban renewal (slum clearance and new development) plus more bureaucracy to run it.

But guess what? Without the benefit of sophisticated urban planners, the sagacious citizens of Nagi made child-rearing the core of their revitalisation program. Great idea! This is one of those splendid (and all too rare) occasions when public policy is based on good old-fashioned common sense. Man bites dog.