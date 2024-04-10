Celebrity queer philosopher Judith Butler fights to vindicate her life’s work

The launch of Berkeley philosophy professor Judith Butler’s much-heralded new book, Who’s Afraid of Gender (Farrar, Straus and Giroux, 2024), is an attempt to vindicate what is left of gender theory among the general reading public.

Once called the “queen of queer theorists”, Butler’s incomprehensible academic prose is widely credited, by friend and foe alike, with helping to pave the way for the unprecedented explosion in, or at least recognition of, transgender identification in recent decades.

Yet the gender revolution that Butler and her fellow academics, at the very least, encouraged has resulted in consequences that even they may not have anticipated.

These consequences include surgical and chemical castration of prepubescent boys and double mastectomies (“chest reconstructions”) of adolescent girls by licensed doctors... “trans” male athletes being allowed to dominate women’s sports and bathrooms... the mandatory declaration of “pronouns” before some law courts and many woke corporations... the claim that there are “37 genders”... the insistence that “misgendering” someone is a hate crime that should result in arrest... and the recent proposal in jurisdictions such as California to remove children from their parents’ homes if the parents refuse to accept the view that people can change the sex they were “assigned” at birth.

Of course, these developments have also resulted in a growing global backlash -- and this explains why Butler is finally bringing her case to the general public.

For the first time in Butler’s lengthy career, she is writing in what is supposed to be ordinary English rather than in the opaque, jargon-filled language of “queer theory.” (Butler famously won first place in a Bad Writing Contest sponsored by the journal Literature and Philosophy.)

As Naomi Klein puts it, Who’s Afraid of Gender is “a profoundly urgent intervention” in the face of what others call “reactionary politics around the world.”

A growing resistance

First, J.K. Rowling, the billionaire author of the Harry Potter franchise, was re-hired as the executive producer for a new round of Potter TV series – despite being denounced by many in academia, and even by the Scottish police, as a virtual Nazi for her opposition to the transgender lobby.

Then the pioneer of celebrity transsexuality – the former male Olympic gold medalist now known as Caitlin Jenner – came out in support of banning biological males from competing in women’s sports, saying it’s “unfair.”

Most recently, in March 2024, the United Kingdom’s National Health Service announced that it was no longer permitting “gender-affirming health care”, such as the use of puberty-blocking drugs, for minor children – joining states across the United States (although not the Biden Administration) restricting the use of such drugs and procedures on children.

The reason: "We have concluded that there is not enough evidence to support the safety or clinical effectiveness of puberty-suppressing hormones to make the treatment routinely available at this time," the NHS explained.

For these and many other reasons, Butler, a soft-spoken academic who is now 68, rightly suspects that her life’s work – “deconstructing” the very idea of women -- is under growing attack, and Who’s Afraid of Gender is her attempt to win new converts to her cause.

Why are so many afraid of “gender”?

The 303-page book is divided into ten self-contained chapters, along with an introduction and conclusion, all focused on the “anti-gender ideology movement” and the many and varied pathologies that give rise to it.

These horrors include so-called gender-critical feminism and “fascist” TERFs – that is, traditional feminists who want to protect the rights of women -- the US Supreme Court and populist politicians such as Donald Trump and Italy’s Georgia Meloni.

Like many “queer” theorists, Butler attempts to bolster her case by linking opposition to, say, drag queen story hours in kindergarten (known as “gender fucking” in the biz) to “white supremacy.”

“The colonial history of idealized gender dimorphism shows how colonial powers imposed gender norms on Black and brown bodies that naturalized and idealized heteronormative white and (mainly) European norms,” she writes, in a fairly typical passage. (p. 234)

Of course, Butler reserves much of her considerable ire for the Catholic Church and the “progressive” Pope Francis, a wolf in sheep’s clothing, who has repeatedly called gender theory an “ugly ideology” that threatens humanity itself.

“In 2014, Pope Francis made clear that ‘complementarity’ was essential to the preservation of the family and marriage as a distinctive and exclusive bond between men and women,” Butler writes, correctly noting that this “serves as the basis for a political opposition to gay and lesbian marriage and parenting rights as well as intersex and trans rights.” (p. 91)