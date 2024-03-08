LGBTQ+ inquisitors pursue doctor in Western Australia

In 1600, the Inquisition condemned Giordano Bruno and burnt him at the stake in the middle of Rome. It’s not clear whether he was executed for his theology or for his cosmology. But he has become an avatar of brave men who dare to speak the truth.

Don’t believe that Italian history can’t repeat itself in Australia today.

In the city of Albany, Western Australia, Dr Thomas Brough works in emergency medicine. Outside of saving lives – irrespective of his patients’ creeds, sexual attractions, criminal records, or cultural backgrounds – he also serves as a local councillor.

This brave and decent man is the latest victim of LGBTQ+ inquisitors. The lobby group Just.Equal has submitted a formal complaint against him to the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRA). An unfavourable outcome could wreck Dr Brough’s career.

But his “crime” had nothing to do with his medical acumen.

Instead, he claimed at a council meeting that people ought to be aware that the “+”in LGBTQIA+ could include paedophiles, or, to use the less inflammatory term, “minor-attracted persons".

The result? Consternation and horror amongst the panjandrums of the gay community.

“There is no correlation between LGBTIQA people and child sex abuse. It is both wrong and harmful for Dr Brough to suggest otherwise,” sputtered Brian Grieg, of Just.Equal, a former senator from Western Australia who was the first LGBTI rights activist in federal parliament. “We have asked AHPRA to investigate within its guidelines of professional standards and public safety.”

But Brough is right, as many of us linked to the LGBTQ+ community know. There are minor-attracted men who use LGBTQ+ settings to identify and lure in minors for their own sexual gratification. Why do you think concerned American members of the queer community took the time to set up a group called Gays Against Groomers?

Councillor Brough made it clear that he is “not interested in what people get up to in the bedroom — it's none of my business.” However, he said, “incorporation of people who are adults sexually attracted to children, minor-attracted persons, is a cause for concern if you're adding them into a coalition."

He is right. I know this from personal experience. In the 1980s, I attended global LGBTQ+ strategy conversations in Europe.

I heard first-hand of paedophilia being mentioned as an important part of a future coalition. (I had not reached the age of consent at the time and yet I was never refused entry to London’s Lesbian and Gay Centre where I was regularly propositioned sexually by adult gay men.)

Everything else within that strategy is coming true, including the rejection of male and female through ubiquitous gender ideology, so why shouldn’t this tenet of the overall plan not remain true?

Paedophiles keep a low profile for obvious reasons, but academic apologists for paedophilia seem to appear regularly in the news. A couple of years ago, a trustee of a lobby group for young trans people, Mermaids, had to resign after the media discovered that he had spoken at a conference organised by a support group for paedophiles called B4U-ACT. A person named Miranda Galbreath, a member of the peak body for transgender medicine, WPATH, has been exposed as paedophile-adjacent. She described paedophiles as “the most vilified population of folks”, according to the feminist news service Reduxx. In 2022 a professor at State University of New York at Fredonia, Stephen Kershnar, claimed that sex with children could be justified.

I could go on.