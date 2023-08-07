NBC News accidentally debunks transgender ideology

Even broken clocks are right twice a day.

This trusty proverb has proven right again thanks to NBC News, which last week published an in-depth, 2,000-word article that completely obliterates transgender ideology.

You read that correctly.

Sanity has prevailed. One of the wokest news outlets on the planet has just offered a comprehensive rebuttal of the idea that a person can change their gender simply by wishing it be so.

To be fair, NBC News made the admission by accident: self-awareness, as ever, is in short supply in the corporate press.

How did they blow up the transgender narrative?

Quite simply, with an article entitled “Inside the online world of people who think they can change their race“.

By seeking to disprove the misguided notion that one can opt into another racial category, NBC News provided a point-by-point rebuttal of transgenderism. Every argument raised against “transracialism” ends up refuting the idea that people can change their gender, too.

The NBC News piece begins by introducing a 15-year-old girl called Alisa from Maryland, who has always “felt a special connection with Japan”:

She now goes by the Japanese name Miyuki and listens to “subliminals” that promise she will wake up and be Japanese. So far, she believes that by listening to YouTube videos with lo-fi music and photos of East Asian facial features while she sleeps, her vision has cleared, her eyelids have become smaller and her hair is just a bit darker.

NBC News confirms that Alisa’s is not an isolated story:

Practitioners of what they call “race change to another,” or RCTA, purport to be able to manifest physical changes in their appearance and even their genetics to become a different race… [Subliminals] exploded in popularity during the pandemic…

So what are the arguments that NBC News mounts against this growing madness?