Puberty blockers canned: is the downfall of the trans industry imminent?

“Quack Medicine.”

That’s how The Times has labelled puberty blockers, one of the cornerstones of the treatment popularly known as “gender-affirming care”, as the sun sets on a scandal-ridden month for transgender ideology.

Earlier in March, NHS England made the bombshell announcement that puberty blockers — controversial drugs that are also used to chemically castrate criminals — will mercifully no longer be prescribed to children at gender identity clinics across the country.

The news came just a week after the scientific journal Environmental Progress released its damning, 240-page report exposing brazen violations of medical ethics and informed consent at the World Professional Association For Transgender Health (WPATH), the supposed “leading global authority on gender medicine”.

The Times, which has been editorially steadfast in its opposition to puberty blockers, held nothing back in its takedown of the transgender therapeutic, referring to the drugs’ underage victims as “guinea pigs in unregulated mass experiments with potentially life-altering and irremediable consequences”.

“For years [puberty blockers] have been fed to children in this country who are confused about their identity and sexuality,” the London-based daily scolded. “The use of these substances to impede physical development in youngsters who question their gender, despite an absence of sound scientific understanding of the long-term effects, is a medical scandal of the first order, a reckless exercise in 21st-century quackery.”

Not over yet

The Times added that “the job is only half complete” given that “children and parents intent on taking this dangerous path will still be able to access them through NHS Scotland and private doctors”. The newspaper of record urged that the “horror story” enterprise first exposed at Tavistock in 2020 be “reined in entirely across the UK”. The report continued:

The case for puberty blockers was that they ­allowed troubled children to pause while coming to terms with their gender identity. These hormone inhibitors were characterised as an on-off switch that could be flicked with impunity. This was a startling example of medical arrogance. ­Little was known about the effect of blockers — used also in chemical castration — on developing young bodies. It is now accepted that they affect bone density and, potentially, cognitive development. At the very least, this little-understood chemical cosh separates teenagers from their peers. Patients are frozen in time as their friends develop. Those lost years cannot be regained. And, far from being a pause, blockers tend to presage chemical and ­surgical procedures that are irreversible.