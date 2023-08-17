Richard Attenborough and the idea of 'Gandhi'

For a hagiography, Richard Attenborough’s film Gandhi opens dismissively, not with Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi's birth, but his death. The first face you see is of his Hindu nationalist killer, Nathuram Godse; cowardly enough to bring a pistol to a prayer meeting. To that bang of bullets, an aged and ailing Mahatma Gandhi's "Hey Ram!" (or his indecipherable rasp to that effect) is a seemingly ineffectual whisper. Gandhi’s fiery spirit, that Attenborough so wanted everyone to see, dies on screen even before it is a spark, let alone a flame.

Attenborough’s next scene is no less dismissive, this time of a young Gandhi, offloaded from a train; a “coloured” in apartheid-infested South Africa. When he leaves, the triple evils of casteism, inter-faith discord and elitism that confront him in India replace the lone evil of racism that he struggled with abroad. Instead of being snuffed out, Gandhi’s spark bursts into flame, then a raging fire, as he battles all three evils with vigour.

The point of Attenborough's underplayed reveal of his central character? There's nothing new or original about dismissing Gandhi and what he stood for: peace, equality, truth, inter-faith harmony. Bigots dismissed him before; they’ll do it again. Precisely why he must be remembered.

The year 2023 marks Gandhi’s 75th death anniversary and Attenborough’s 100th birth anniversary. Attenborough’s most profound artistic statement, Gandhi, which consumed nearly 20 years of his career, speaks powerfully to us today when Gandhi is under attack in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia. But it speaks more profoundly to today’s democracies than it does to totalitarian regimes. More on that in a bit.

His Message

First, it isn’t so much the ideas of Gandhi, but the idea of Gandhi that’s under attack. Is there a difference? Attenborough thought so, and reflected that in his onscreen disclaimer,

“No man’s life can be encompassed in one telling… What can be done is to be faithful in spirit to the record… to find one’s way to the heart of the man.”

For all its flaws, Attenborough’s film captures that spirit, while books and biographies get caught up in the weeds. The artist succeeds where historians and political scientists fail. He shows us how, like many great humans, Gandhi was courageous, but also a bundle of contradictions: wise but naive, principled but pragmatic, an individualist but a consensus-builder too. Indisputably central to Gandhi’s character was a fixation on peace and truth. He’d confess in person and in writing, thoughts that others (whose reputations are still intact) would rather keep to themselves.

Gandhi rejoiced in the “seeking of” the truth as a journey, not a destination. Perhaps he suspected, with a humility that only great souls possess, that “the truth” is elusive and we can, at best, snatch at fragments. This snatching at truth is the point, not the having of it.

Still, a truth merely borne but not broadcasted, eventually dims. So, composites of real-life journalists who carried Gandhi’s message to the world, under the stiff upper lip of an indignant Empire, feature as the film’s Western journalists who through their courage, character and conviction showed that journalism isn’t mere reportage, fact-telling isn’t always truth-telling. Is there a difference? Attenborough felt so and spotlighted a free Press as indispensable to truth-telling; free, that is, from undue/unfair influence, free from a weakness for profit.

Importantly, “Gandhi” negates the notion that identity matters above all else, i.e.: only Blacks must make films on Blacks, only women must write on women’s issues.

As a quintessential outsider (and a Brit to boot!) Attenborough & his American screenwriter (John Briley) made, arguably, the greatest film on an Asian. Ben Kingsley, who played Gandhi brilliantly, is another outsider: British-born, of African-British and, only distant, Asian descent. Gandhi himself built his intellectual foundation in Britain and South Africa; reached the world through the language of the English; relied on Western journalists to amplify his message. And it was a British Christian priest who prodded Gandhi to leave South Africa and head to India with a sense of mission.