So long, and thanks for all the clicks

This is the last article published on Mercator. Sadly, after 20 years, we are closing our doors.

I used to say that Mercator (which was born as MercatorNet) was the world’s only dignitarian magazine. We explained: “It’s not about left or right, liberal or conservative; it’s about firm, unchanging moral principles, common sense, and evidence.”

For the most part, I’d say we have been faithful to those ideals. Our readers responded enthusiastically as we journeyed together across the ever-changing internet.

There has been a lot to write about. Politics around the world has been volatile, and social trends have been manic.

Here’s an example of how much I had to learn. Our About Us page once stated: “How do we define human persons?They are men and women (that’s right, nothing in between) who have an intellect to know the truth and a free will." This might have been a bit pompous but it was otherwise unobjectionable. So I was astonished to receive an email in 2012 claiming that these words were a concession to “rightist ideologues.” At the time, I honestly didn’t know what my correspondent was talking about. I have since been educated about this incendiary issue.

Technology changed, as readers deserted desktops for mobile phones. Video surged in popularity—then, unexpectedly, podcasting did too. In 2005, our monochrome website was appalling. But somehow, its dignitarian stance attracted readers and donations, and gradually, we evolved into an attractive, smoothly functioning website.

We have certainly given Mercator our best shot. We made an impact on hearts and minds—our ultimate aim from the beginning. It was never going to be a profit-making venture.

However, we have been facing headwinds. In 2005, there were very few magazines on the internet that appealed to the socially conservative segment of the market. By 2025 that number had exploded, especially after Covid.

As the technical quality of websites has improved, more and more money is needed to keep up with the competition. Our team studied our predicament carefully and concluded that we couldn’t afford to continue.