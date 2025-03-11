- Free newsletter
- The Latest
- Topics
-
About
So long, and thanks for all the clicks
This is the last article published on Mercator. Sadly, after 20 years, we are closing our doors.
I used to say that Mercator (which was born as MercatorNet) was the world’s only dignitarian magazine. We explained: “It’s not about left or right, liberal or conservative; it’s about firm, unchanging moral principles, common sense, and evidence.”
For the most part, I’d say we have been faithful to those ideals. Our readers responded enthusiastically as we journeyed together across the ever-changing internet.
There has been a lot to write about. Politics around the world has been volatile, and social trends have been manic.
Here’s an example of how much I had to learn. Our About Us page once stated: “How do we define human persons?They are men and women (that’s right, nothing in between) who have an intellect to know the truth and a free will." This might have been a bit pompous but it was otherwise unobjectionable. So I was astonished to receive an email in 2012 claiming that these words were a concession to “rightist ideologues.” At the time, I honestly didn’t know what my correspondent was talking about. I have since been educated about this incendiary issue.
Technology changed, as readers deserted desktops for mobile phones. Video surged in popularity—then, unexpectedly, podcasting did too. In 2005, our monochrome website was appalling. But somehow, its dignitarian stance attracted readers and donations, and gradually, we evolved into an attractive, smoothly functioning website.
We have certainly given Mercator our best shot. We made an impact on hearts and minds—our ultimate aim from the beginning. It was never going to be a profit-making venture.
However, we have been facing headwinds. In 2005, there were very few magazines on the internet that appealed to the socially conservative segment of the market. By 2025 that number had exploded, especially after Covid.
As the technical quality of websites has improved, more and more money is needed to keep up with the competition. Our team studied our predicament carefully and concluded that we couldn’t afford to continue.
Join Mercator today for free and get our latest news and analysis
Buck internet censorship and get the news you may not get anywhere else, delivered right to your inbox. It's free and your info is safe with us, we will never share or sell your personal data.
As I look back over 20 years, I must express my gratitude to all our authors and to everyone who has supported us financially and administratively.
I’m especially grateful to Carolyn Moynihan, our former deputy editor. She is a wonderful editor and writer—and a very generous and patient colleague. It’s amazing that we worked so well together, even though she lives in Auckland and I live across the Ditch in Sydney.
I also want to thank the Board of the New Media Foundation, which has patiently offered advice and guidance as we moved forward. Tim Lee, our comments editor, worked doggedly in his thankless role. Jean Seah worked from Brisbane and Singapore as our social media editor and copy editor while caring for her growing family.
We have featured many talented writers who consistently contributed articles that were entertaining, informative, and … dignitarian.
Unfortunately, we only have space to single out our contributing editors. Louis T. March wrote tirelessly about the coming demographic winter from the beautiful Shenandoah Valley. Kurt Mahlburg was our resident scourge of wokeness from Sydney, Indonesia, Milwaukee, and Adelaide. Xavier Symons provided great insights on bioethics from Boston and Sydney. From Kenya, Mathew Otieno offered our readers a unique perspective on the challenges and opportunities people face in Africa. And Father Gavan Jennings organized many excellent book reviews from Dublin. It was a truly international team.
Weekly cartoons by Brian Doyle added pizazz to the website. Over the years, he drew about 200 of them in his distinctive, hallucinogenic style.
Finally, a big shout-out to our donors, big and small, over the years. You made it happen. Even the latest Porsche stays in the garage without petrol. You bought the high-octane fuel that kept us humming for 20 years. Thank you.
www.mercatornet.com will remain online as an archive for the next three years so that you can access your favourite articles. You can still contact me, the editor, at [email protected]. Feel free to reach out.
I am bowing out, thank God, before AI supplants editors and makes writers unnecessary. I asked ChatGPT to compose an appropriate valedictory conclusion to this article. It suggested: "We’ve closed the tabs, logged out, and cleared our cookies—but the conversation doesn’t have to end."
See what I mean? Am I right or what?
Michael Cook was editor of Mercator
Image credit: Pexels
Have your say!
Join Mercator and post your comments.
-
Emberson Fedders commented 2025-03-11 22:49:41 +1100Thanks all.
Anon Emouse – I felt like you were the voice of reason around here.
Mrs Cracker – you always offered an interesting – and different – view on things.
I don’t know who either of you are, but I’ve enjoyed our (verbal) jousting.
Cheers!
-
James Dougall commented 2025-03-11 18:57:10 +1100Sad to see you go Mercator team! No doubt you all will be off to bigger and even better things! I have enjoyed reading all of your contributors. One not mentioned by you above is Karl D Stephan whose articles on technology, engineering and related issues were unfailingly informative and apt.
-