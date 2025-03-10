Vale, Mercator

At the same time, there was a lot of goodwill among friends, bloggers and established columnists scattered around the world. I made friends with many and have kept in touch with a few. Among earlier contributors the names of Sheila Liaugminas (US journalist and true patriot), Francis Phillips (whose elegant book reviews won her a fan club) and Barbara Kay (a no-nonsense columnist for Canada’s National Post) spring immediately to mind.

Ann Farmer’s daily letters to The (London) Telegraph became the basis of lively articles, along with articles from partner sites like The Conservative Woman (thanks, Kathy Gyngell and Laura Perrins!), Karl Stephan’s Engineering Ethics, and Prof. J Budziszewski’s blog The Underground Thomist. Fellow Kiwis Marcus and Shannon Roberts informed (and entertained) us with the demography blog for a decade, highlighting a population implosion that now everyone is talking about.

There are so many others. In recent years it has been encouraging to see people like Louis March, Kurt Mahlburg, and cartoonist Brian Doyle providing excellent commentary and research on politics and demography on a regular basis.

The spark of genius unique to Mercator, however, is and always has been that of its editor. A Harvard graduate, widely read, with a brilliant mind, ready wit, and wisdom that has its roots in a deep and lively faith, Michael is able to go quickly to the heart of any issue or event, show who the heroes are, slay the villains with a snicker-snack or two of gentle sarcasm, and leave us better armed to fight for human dignity than we were before.

And in a better humour. Rarely do I read one of his articles without a chuckle, and never without getting a fresh angle on some vexed question. Humour aside, who else would be quoting Schopenhauer in a critique of JD Vance’s speech to European leaders, or (as in a recent piece on the Trump-Zelensky dust-up) Benjamin Franklin’s visit to Louis XVI in 1776 to beg for help with the American revolution?

It was a pleasure to work with Michael as deputy editor until 2018 and I learned a huge amount from our collaboration. Some years ago, he published a collection of his bioethics articles. (Yes, he also kept up BioEdge until a few months ago.) I, for one, would like to see a collection of his Mercator articles. Any takers?

I know there have always been generous people in the background, supporting Mercator with fundraising and the nuts and bolts of the website (Hi, Tim Lee and Jean Seah!) and I am grateful to them all for what that meant for me personally as well as for the whole, inspired project.

Above all, I want to congratulate Michael on an awesome 20-year stint as the editor of what will remain, for me, the best little website in the world.

Carolyn Moynihan writes from New Zealand. She served as the deputy editor of Mercator.

Image: Nik on Unsplash