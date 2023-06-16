The Biden Administration is calling out Uganda over its anti-LGBT law. This is bonkers

On May 26, just in time for LGBT+ Pride month, Ugandan president Yoweri Museveni signed one of the strictest anti-homosexuality bills in the world into law. The Ugandan parliament passed the bill with an overwhelming majority at the beginning of the month, with only two MPs voting against it.

“The Anti-Homosexuality Act, 2023” [PDF], prohibits all forms of homosexual activity, as well as the abetment and public promotion of such activity. It lays down various penalties for these crimes, up to and including the death penalty. Crucially, it states that the consent of parties to a homosexual act shall not be considered a legitimate legal defence.

Prior to the law’s passage, homosexuality was already illegal in Uganda, thanks to a colonial-era provision of the country’s penal code, which mirrors similar proscriptions still on the books in several African countries. The older law was, however, never used to convict anyone.

The new law makes it easier to prosecute and convict offenders. However, since it still relies on self-reporting for most of the violations, it’s unlikely to result in a significant rise in convictions. Additionally, Uganda hasn’t executed anyone in nearly 20 years, and is unlikely to do so any time soon, having struck down the mandatory death penalty in 2019.

Activists have already mounted challenges. These include two petitions filed at the constitutional court, one of which is supported by one of the two MPs who voted against the bill. The court struck down a similar law back in 2014 on procedural grounds, and there are reasons to believe that this one too will sink for similar reasons.

I hope it does.

As I have argued multiple times, legal prohibitions on sexual activity of any form between consenting human adults are anachronistic, needlessly oppressive, and, on account of the delicacy required to enforce them, only create pretexts for law enforcement agencies to harass free citizens. They have no place in civilised society.

This does not mean I personally support homosexual relations. Far from it. In fact, I consider them a biological aberration and a moral failure. Nevertheless, aside from the fact that I consider many other legal acts to be biological aberrations and moral failures, I am also wary of making the government the arbiter of such matters. The state is a blunt, impersonal weapon, and should not be flippantly deployed.

For this reason, despite all appearances, I am not marching in step with the Western media outlets and governments. Like a troupe of clowns, they fell over each other to condemn the law and paint themselves as servile and unquestioning allies of the LGBT+ movement.

Some, like the New York Times, went downright colonial by trying to connect the law’s passage with the American conservative backlash against the LGBT+ agenda, laying the blame partly at the feet of organisations like Arizona-based Family Watch International, which has organised and participated in pro-family conferences in Uganda.