'The Great Debaters': the enduring argument for meritocracy over minority appeasement

Claudine Gay’s inexcusable rise and overdue fall from grace proves one thing. What a far cry many entitled, nepotistic, mediocre, self-righteous but celebrated black leaders of today are from more introspective, self-aware, meritocratic black leaders of yesterday. In 2007, when Gay was made Harvard’s professor of African American studies, within months of joining its faculty, Denzel Washington’s film The Great Debaters became the first film since 1979 allowed to shoot at Harvard.

Based on the real-life exploits of the pioneering 1930s Wiley College debating team, the film is a timely reminder of how this latter breed of black leaders became so inspirational: they asked the right questions of others, but more importantly, of themselves. For instance, is equality for minorities about mediocrity trouncing opponents in a dolled-up space of equal outcomes, at the expense of honest work and excellence? Or is it about providing minorities equal opportunities to earn that space, by shunning mediocrity in the first place?

Debate coach Melvin Tolson (Denzel Washington) mobilises a team comprising the trio of Henry (Nate Parker), Samantha (Jurnee Smollett) and Farmer Jr. (Denzel Whitaker). Precocious Farmer Jr. is the son of Farmer Sr. (Forest Whitaker), an austere theologian-minister. Feisty Samantha is based on the real-life Henrietta Bell Wells, the first woman on the team. And Henry is their suffocatingly erudite but reckless team leader.

Life lessons

Starting out, Tolson’s trio pulls in different directions, each individual publicly asserting their individuality while privately longing for acceptability. As they tour rival colleges, Tolson shows them that debating is a blood sport. It’s combat. But it’s their words that are weapons. Only mid-tour do they suspect that he’s been teaching them a little more than debating, showing them the transformative power of their inner voice.

Against a backdrop of that era’s racism, the youthful trio learn from contrasting styles of leadership of the two senior men.

Tolson’s confrontational, as if spoiling for a fight. He urges them to mimic the mythic Greek giant Antaeus, to rise stronger each time they’re flung to the ground in “defeat”.

Farmer Sr. won’t shy from confrontation if that’s what it takes, but he’s not out looking to get people’s backs up.

Both are fearless, but idolise an assertion of personhood, not a parade of “personality”. They celebrate excellence, not swag or, worse, swagger.

Combative, Tolson pits his novices against veterans. His point? If you’re denied opportunities to compete fairly, fight harder, better, smarter to be seen, to be heard, to be understood. Except, his idea of fighting is intellectual, not presentational, and certainly not representational. It’s why his side hustle off-campus mobilises hardworking, largely illiterate sharecroppers, black and white, against wealthy landlords. To use a diving metaphor, he helps them dive longer, deeper, farther by strengthening their technique, not by moving them to the kiddies' pool.

Seeking justice

Likewise, Farmer Sr. urges his congregation not to wallow in victimhood, but to take responsibility for themselves, “When I was a child, I spake as a child, I understood as a child, I thought as a child. But when I became a man, I put away all childish things.'' He also recalls what St Augustine had once reasoned, and St Aquinas had once refined: an unjust law is no law at all.

Farmer’s point? Man-made laws are imperfect, because man is imperfect. Don’t blindly bow to what’s lawful or right or correct, if it isn’t also good. Instead, he extols a sense of vocation. Professors and preachers are privileged because they have the most important job: educating young people. Sure, elders must enlighten youth about their dignity, and the rights that flow from it. But reminding them of their duties is no less sacred. That includes accepting that the enemy isn’t always “the other”.