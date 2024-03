The invisible pandemic: unplanned childlessness

As for The Population Bomb thesis, Shaw says:

His [Ehrlich’s] words were used in some very menacing ways in terms of extreme anti-natalism… [Anti-natalism] is still taught in our schools, it’s in our textbooks, and is the general framework that we jump to, that there are too many people in the world. Ehrlich has since gone on to say that [low birthrate] is because of the environment and now I think the message is changing subtly again – it is about the patriarchy… The argument keeps changing. There is always a reason not to have children.

Thus far, 91-year-old Dr Ehrlich has not lived to see global starvation.

Cut to the chase

While pro-family folks fret about too few children, the root cause – unplanned childlessness – is now out in the open. Birth Gap interviews those who waited too long. Shaw also cites professors telling students not to have children in order to save the planet; yet rarely do they discuss the fertility window and preparing for family life.

[T]he crucial overlooked fact is that only half of women who enter their thirties without having started a family will ever become mothers. Many wait for their careers to develop, or they’re still looking for Mr Right.

Dr Jordan Peterson interviewed Shaw about “The Epidemic that Dare Not Speak Its Name”, the invisible epidemic of unplanned childlessness. Check it out:

Cancelled at Cambridge

The Peterson interview had repercussions. Last year, Mr Shaw was headed to Cambridge University for a screening of Birthgap. Overprivileged wokesters at “Red Cambridge” did their usual acting out and got it cancelled. Shaw was called “misogynist,” “transphobic,” “homophobic”, “racist”, and “Fascist.” According to the speech police, his appearance with Jordan Peterson had been the final straw.

Shaw replied that the folks wanting to ban him were the very people he wanted to reach. Too bad: “Cambridge University Cancels Student Screening of ‘Anti-Feminist’ Documentary After Backlash.” That outrageous incident led to Cambridge’s cancel culture being denounced in the House of Lords. Whatever happened to the “Free West?”

Interesting findings

While upheavals like the 1970s oil shock, 2008 banking crisis and Covid caused birthrates to crater, they didn’t recover afterwards as they historically have following wars, natural disasters and epidemics. Shaw believes that is because today people are having children later and simply run out of time. Prioritising education, career and social mobility before starting a family simply doesn’t work.

Shaw also found that while fertility rates have crashed, families are not getting smaller. There are just fewer of them. “We are asking the wrong question: Instead of asking why people are having so few children… ask why so few become parents.” For instance, the percentage of Japanese families with four children has remained constant since the 1960s, while the number of those becoming parents has fallen off a cliff.

If a couple does start a family, it is likely to be as big as in decades past: ‘Motherhood has been incredibly resilient.’ However, there has been a dramatic increase in the number of childless couples. This is not, as you might think, because people are choosing career, money and freedom over children: only a tiny minority want to be childless.

Hear that? “Only a tiny minority want to be childless.”

Utopia

Billions go to incentivise having children in a mammon-driven world. Maybe if we prioritised people over profit, family life would thrive. It’s worth a try, even if it means lower per capita productivity. Money ain’t everything.

Put me in charge, and wokesters would be free to whine to their heart’s content about all things wholesome. But I would also ensure equal time for the pro-family side. Anti-free speech cancel culture would come to a screeching halt. With such a fair and level playing field, I’ve no doubt who would prevail at the end of the day.

Make the pandemic of childlessness visible! Share this important article with your friends -- use the app buttons on this page.

Louis T. March has a background in government, business, and philanthropy. A former talk show host, author, and public speaker, he is a dedicated student of history and genealogy. Louis lives with his family in the beautiful Shenandoah Valley of Virginia.

Image: Pexels