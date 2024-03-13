The NSW Premier is steamrolling stakeholders as he pushes ahead with a ban on ‘gay conversion therapy’

Chris Minns made history earlier this month by being the first serving NSW premier to march in the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.

At the same time, leaked files from WPATH (World Professional Association of Transgender Health) revealed widespread medical malpractice on children and vulnerable adults. They showed how gender medicine “consistently violate(s) medical ethics and informed consent” and “does not meet the standards of evidence-based medicine”, and where “members frequently discuss improvising treatments as they go along.”

Every social, medical and political alarm bell should by now be ringing at full volume. But they aren’t.

Instead, without consulting all of his stakeholders, Premier Minns has promised to ban “gay conversion practices” within weeks.

Whom has Minns successfully chosen to ignore to date, and how many of NSW’s constituents is he actually ignoring in the process?

First, he is ignoring significant members of the lesbian, gay and bisexual community in NSW. The LGB Alliance (Australia), which has among its ranks doctors, academics, psychiatrists and lawyers with expertise in safeguarding, wrote to all NSW politicians stating:

To our frustration, we have had no direct communication from the government with respect to any of the drafts that have been prepared to-date. We simply do not understand why with respect to the drafting of the bill, engagement is occurring with Mr Alex Greenwich MP and stakeholder groups he is associated with like Equality Australia, ACON et al., but not ourselves… Our continued exclusion raises serious questions about the conduct and the quality of the consultation process.

Lesbians, gays and bisexuals make up a significant, possibly even the largest quota, of the LGBTQIA+ community. Why would Minns want to ignore them?

Second, Minns is ignoring Women’s Forum (Australia) which last August made a submission to the Department of Communities and Justice and NSW Ministry of Health. Only last week, CEO of Women’s Forum (Australia) Rachel Wong again wrote to Premier Minns and all other members of Parliament asking for “genuine, transparent consultation”. Her letter said:

We have received no feedback at all on our submission and were not invited to participate in any of the closed roundtable meetings that were conducted, despite our clear community interest regarding the proposed bill. Unlike what has been the case for a very small select group of stakeholders, neither have we been provided with any draft bill for review and feedback.

Wong rightly refers to “the huge, disproportionate impact that such legislation is expected to have on women and girls,” and especially as “women and girls are significantly overrepresented in those presenting with gender dysphoria.” Once again, females make up 50 percent of all constituents. Why is Minns ignoring them?

Third, there are those who have been directly affected by present laws which have permitted healthy children and vulnerable adults to be lifelong victims to the devastating effects of cross-sex hormones and the surgical removal of healthy body parts.

Courageous detransitioner Jay Langadinos presented her story in the NSW Parliament last month. In her haunting testimony, she shared how her decision to transition was made in a state of distress, “a desperate act to heal a wounded heart”.

Vulnerable young people with mental health issues are getting caught up in the trans craze – it’s imperative that people receive the care they need rather than being put on a path of medicalisation. This will only further worsen psychological issues a person may be struggling with…

… believing that being transgender was my only problem, I began taking testosterone at 19. I was fast-tracked onto hormones without psychological evaluation and without encouragement to explore whether deeper issues were contributing to the decision to take this path. There was no questioning from the doctors or desire to engage in exploration of the thoughts and feelings that led me to the decision to have a double mastectomy and a hysterectomy.

A total breakdown ensued, consumed by the thought of suicide more than ever before, and an entire year of being unable to function. Langadinos was forced to “look at what I was doing and seek the root causes of my feelings”. She sought help from a psychiatrist and explored the depths of her hurt.

Today, Langadinos believes

Therapy is so important and should be the first step taken towards understanding what’s going on rather than pursuing medical treatment that could end in devastation. There is nothing more painful than having to grieve parts of yourself that you lost through unnecessary surgery.

It is a ban on this same therapy which Minns is seeking to fast-track through Parliament.

To date, detransitioners are very few in number, but the numbers are increasing. Why is Minns ignoring these crippling stories of lifelong devastation now backed up with evidence that “gender medicine” is latter-day snake oil?