The psychology of marriage: what makes couples stick together?

If you want to stick at doing something, you need two things.

You need to want to do it. In a relationship, that means you want to be a couple with a future. You have chosen one another. You have rejected all the other choices. You have become an ‘us with a future’. And that’s crucial because clarity about the future allows forgiveness and sacrifice to prosper, vital characteristics of successful relationships. This is the inner bond of commitment that researchers call interpersonal commitment or dedication. We want to be together.

But there’s another aspect of commitment that goes with the grain of human nature and helps us stick at things when we don’t feel like it. It’s called constraints. You need to have to do it. Constraints are the bonds that make it harder for you to leave, should you wish to do so. They get us through the hard times. If we live together, it’s harder to leave than if we don’t live together. That’s a constraint. If we have children, it’s harder to leave than if we don’t have children.

Being married and having the support of your friends are also constraints. They make it harder to leave. These are usually good things. They go with the grain of human nature because they help us stick together on those days when we are grumpy or don’t feel like it. We have to be together.

Essential ingredients



The timing of dedication and constraints is also important. These days, couples are quick to move in together, which adds a constraint that makes it harder to leave. But if you haven’t established some sense of dedication before you move in together, a plan for the future, then fragile relationships can drift onwards and even lead to children before they eventually break up.

This is perhaps the best explanation why cohabiting couples tend to be more likely to split up – not always, but on average – because constraints preceded dedication. Without dedication, the constraints of living together or having children can feel like a trap.

Hardly anyone talks about the psychology of cohabitation. But nor do many talk about the psychology of marriage. It is deeply compelling. In the act of marriage, the ingredients of commitment – dedication and constraints – happen automatically and in the right order.

When we propose, we make a choice to reject other choices. We send a signal about our intent. That puts us both on the same page and removes any lingering doubt, ambiguity or even asymmetry of commitment. We all know where we stand. And when we act upon this decision, we increase the attractiveness of the choice we’ve made and decrease the attractiveness of the choices we’ve rejected. That happens automatically to maintain consistency and avoid cognitive dissonance between our thoughts, feelings and actions.