The take-over of Calvary Hospital shows that religious freedom is at risk in Australia

If there is one area of possible conflict for Australia’s Labor government, it is within the realm of religious freedom.

Just when it thought the religious freedom bill was safely out of the way, its colleagues in the Australian Capital Territory (ACT) have opened a can of worms with the takeover by the territory government of Calvary Hospital, and this is probably only the first intimation of more to come.

The fear that the ACT government will not stop at one hospital has been realised. When asked if it would take over the Calvary Health-run hospice the Health Minister gave a noncommittal answer. This week the government took over the hospice as well.

Unfortunately, the political shenanigans in parliament over the Brittany Higgins case and the Voice have distracted from this.

Forget the notion that the takeover was propelled by a commitment to improve healthcare in the ACT. If that were the case the Barr government could have spent the $675m it spent on the new tram on the main Canberra hospital, which is beset by staff shortages, poor outcomes and, as reported in the Canberra Times, threatened with the loss of teaching status of the fetal medical unit.

While all this is happening in Canberra, the general population’s fixation on Higgins Mark II and the campaign on the Indigenous voice has provided the best cover for a government that does not really take freedom of religion seriously.

The draft proposals for the imminent Labor national conference might indicate an insidious and dangerous shift against the fundamental religious rights of many Australians. A careful reading of the draft proposal for the 2023 conference in August contains some pertinent clauses on religious freedom, and one alarming caveat.

The most important part of Labor’s current platform (Chapter 5, par 44) says:

“Labor believes in and supports the right of all Australians to have and to manifest their religion or beliefs, and the right of religious organisations to act in accordance with the doctrines, tenets, beliefs or teachings of their faith. Such rights should be protected by law and, in accordance with Article 18 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, subject only to such limitations as are necessary to protect public safety, order, health, or morals or the fundamental rights and freedoms of others.”