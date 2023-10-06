This year’s Nobel Prize for Literature went to a Norwegian who is surprisingly Christian

Fifty years ago, in 1973, an Australian won the Nobel Prize for Literature, Patrick White. No one from Down Under has repeated the trick, although the late Les Murray, a poet, and novelist Gerard Murnane have been on short lists.

Revisiting Patrick White is a dreary experience. Reading one of his paragraphs is like a sip of fine wine; reading one of his novels will drive you to drink. Gay he was in modern parlance; gay he was not in its older meaning. I remember that a German scholar did his PhD on the use of the definite article in White’s novels; he was that kind of writer – monumental but suffocating.

The Nobel pick is always going to be controversial. At least half of the writers will be unknown in English before the winner is announced, and probably afterwards as well. Wisława Szymborska (Poland, 1996) or Elfriede Jelinek (Austria, 2004) or Tomas Tranströmer (Sweden, 2011) are still not household words in New York or London.

And unfortunately this could be the case with this year’s winner, Jon Fosse, a Norwegian who writes in a very small dialect of a very small language. However, he is the most performed Norwegian playwright after Henrik Ibsen. His latest novel is Septology I-VII, three volumes, 800 pages and one sentence. So much for advice from your high school English teacher about run-on sentences.

It’s about the last few days of an elderly widowed painter who reflects on his life and dies before a Christmas dinner with some neighbours. It has been praised as a masterpiece that conveys “a sense of wonder at the unfathomable miracle of life, even in its bleakest and loneliest moments”.

Which leads me to the strangest thing about Fosse – that he converted to Catholicism in 2012 – not so long ago, really, and long after he had become famous in Europe. His early life was quite turbulent – a Marxist, an atheist, an alcoholic … He has been married three times and has six children.

Norway is nominally Lutheran, but nowadays is one of the most secular places on the planet. Other traditionally Christian countries like Australia or Ireland seem to churn out apostate novelists who reminisce about the horrors of convent schools or maniacal priests.

So it is a bit head-scratching to find that this year’s Nobel laureate takes God very seriously. In fact, it is even more head-scratching that Norway has produced four Nobel Prizes for Literature and two of them have been Catholic converts – Sigrid Undset (1928) and Jan Fosse. Perhaps that’s balanced by the fact that the most famous of the four is Knut Hamsun (1920), who was a Nazi collaborator and was tried for treason after the War.