‘Would you rather a dead daughter or a living son?’ debunked by Finnish study

It’s a question so commonly encountered by parents seeking help for their gender-dysphoric child that it’s almost become a meme — and a morbid one at that.

On the surface, “Would you rather a dead daughter or a living son?” sounds like a plea for compassion and understanding.

Functionally, however, this appeal shuts down all public debate, stifles any pushback from parents, and places vulnerable youth on a conveyor belt towards risky hormone treatments and radical surgical interventions.

Now, it is a question whose twin premises have been debunked — by one of the most substantial studies ever undertaken on the subject.

Evidence

Published in January, the BMJ Mental Health research paper found both that gender dysphoria does not place youth at a higher risk of suicide, and that so-called “gender-affirming care” does not alleviate suicide risk in the youth who seek it out.

The study took place in Finland, one of many Northern European countries still detoxing from the heady days of the ‘Dutch Protocol’.

Researchers analysed comprehensive data sets from national health registers, identifying over 2,000 individuals (with a median age of 18.5 years) experiencing gender distress in the years 1996 to 2019.

Unlike similar studies that lose many patients in the process of follow-up, the use of national registers meant the entire cohort could be followed throughout their period of treatment, which lasted an average of six years.

The research team created a control group by matching each subject to four male and four female peers from an equivalent age bracket and municipality of birth, for a total of over 16,000 control subjects.

While researchers found higher rates of both suicide mortality and all-cause mortality among the gender-distressed youth, once their psychiatric treatment history was taken into account, those differences evaporated.

“Gender dysphoria per se does not seem to predict neither all-cause nor suicide mortality in gender-referred adolescents,” the researchers concluded.

The “main predictor of mortality in this population is psychiatric morbidity,” they note.

“Medical gender reassignment does not have an impact on suicide risk.”