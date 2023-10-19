UK politicians rebuff wider electorate

This summer, I embarked on a curious project. I wrote, individually, to the 650 MPs in the UK Parliament, asking them to consider the implications of the amendments to the International Health Regulations and Pandemic Treaty currently being negotiated behind the scenes. In Britain, I had been disquieted by the lack of parliamentary scrutiny of the government’s Covid response and, with similar measures being put into international law, the lack of interest from Britain’s elected leaders was striking. The one MP trying to start a parliamentary debate had been ignored and ridiculed. Why the secrecy? Had the MPs even read the documents?

The sudden decline in parliamentary scrutiny is a far cry from the careful policymaking I’d witnessed as a journalist in the early 2000s. Typically, changes of any consequence would be considered by politicians and civil servants before any legislative process was embarked on, the groups most likely to be affected consulted.

Then, if the new policy still seemed a good idea, proposals would be put into a green paper and/or a white paper. Subsequently, a bill might wend its way through Parliament, with three readings in the Commons and further examination in the Lords before ultimately receiving Royal Assent. How very British, this painstaking, plodding scrutiny!

But times have changed, and as the uproar about the Energy Bill demonstrates, it seems as if laws are being passed before MPs realise their implications. So I did not expect much in the way of substantive replies. My project was elegiac in nature: I wanted to highlight, both for myself and anyone interested, the way in which the parliamentary democracy for which Britain is famous seems to be slipping away.

Mis-representation

But the replies revealed something I didn’t expect: a significant proportion of Britain’s MPs appear to believe they are forbidden from communicating with the citizenry. ‘There is a Parliamentary protocol that Members of Parliament can only respond to communications from their own constituents,’ claimed Justin Madders, the Labour MP for Ellesmere Port and Neston. The office of Maria Caulfield, the Conservative MP for Lewes, wrote: ‘Due to strict Parliamentary protocol, Maria is only allowed to respond to those who live in her constituency’.

This was odd. I had long been familiar with the convention that MPs only take up specific problems on behalf of their constituents, the part of their work known as casework. It stems from the evolution of Britain’s representative democracy, whereby people in a certain area delegate the authority for decision-making to an elected representative.

But as members of the national Parliament making policy and law, MPs have a dual role. The claim that they were forbidden from communicating with those outside a geographical border was bizarre. I double-checked the details of the convention with Parliament and found that my understanding was correct: there is, of course, no bar on MPs communicating with the wider electorate.

‘Firstly, you may like to note that there is no statutory job description for Members of Parliament and how MPs carry out their duties and the cases that they wish to undertake is a matter for them to determine individually,” wrote the House of Commons enquiry service.

‘The Parliamentary convention which guards against Members of Parliament taking on the constituency work of a fellow MP is a convention and not a rule or standing order of the House and is applied flexibly. Therefore, if an MP is unable or unwilling to act, constituents may approach other Members of Parliament as appropriate.’

As more replies came in, it became clear that the misunderstanding was not confined to a few MPs. In a couple of cases, I sought to clarify the status of my communication as one from a citizen sharing concerns about national policy rather than a constituent seeking help. But Caroline Dinenage’s office doubled down on the mistake, insisting:

‘The role of an MP is to represent their constituents, and as such, it is strict Parliamentary protocol that an MP cannot enter correspondence with constituents of another MP’s constituency.’

Dinenage has form in misunderstanding democratic principles: as the chair of the Culture Media and Sport Committee, she recently wrote to Rumble requesting that comedian and social media star Russell Brand be de-monetised.