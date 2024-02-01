What is the real story about the rise in rape pregnancies after US states banned abortion?

The reliability of statistics is often inversely proportion to their precision. A widely reported research letter to the journal JAMA Internal Medicine claims that draconian state abortion bans in the wake of the Dobbs decision of the US Supreme Court has so far resulted in 64,565 pregnancies after rapes. There were 519,981 completed rapes in this period, it states (with 26,313 of the pregnancies occurring in Texas).

The letter purports to demonstrate that tens of thousands of women who live in states where abortion has been banned with no exceptions, or very narrow exceptions, are being forced to bear a child. Its six authors regard this as a tragedy. The corresponding author is the medical director of Planned Parenthood of Montana, Dr Samuel L. Dickman.

“These are people who have really experienced a very traumatic event,” study co-author Kari White, executive and scientific director for the Resound Research for Reproductive Health in Texas, told USA Today. “Not only have they lost their own reproductive autonomy as a result, but that’s now being further undermined by the policies in place in their state that are really now making it difficult for them to make their own personal decisions about and determine the trajectory of their lives following this event.”

Admittedly, rape is a ghastly violation of a woman’s integrity. But horror and disgust cannot excuse lack of academic rigour. Are the figures cited in the research letter reliable?

No, said Michael J. New, a scholar at the pro-life think tank, the Charlotte Lozier Institute, writing in the National Review. “To call those figures an exaggeration would be an understatement. The article is frankly one of the worst and most misleading pieces of advocacy research that I have ever encountered in my years as social scientist.”

In fact, the very short research letter contained a very compressed analysis based on very heroic assumptions about very unreliable data. Its guesstimates are based on guesstimates based on guesstimates.

As everyone acknowledges, statistics about rape are inherently unreliable because of the stigma attached to reporting it. In this case, the authors faced the additional complication of separating data about rapes in the 9 states with no-exceptions laws, from the 5 states with a rape exception law, from the other 36 where abortion is legal. Then they had to estimate what proportion of rapes would result in a pregnancy. Then they had to estimate the number of rapes during the period when an abortion was in effect in each state – this varied from 4 to 18 months.

This yielded an exact number — 64,565.

Which is absurdly exact. And it may be far too high. Dr Dickman told NPR that 12.5 percent of those assaults would result in a pregnancy, figures from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). This figure, of course, is essential for reaching 64,565 pregnancies. However, it is not even mentioned in body of the article.