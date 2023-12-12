Why did schools and officials collude in this destruction of a child's life?

The following is the story of a 15-year-old girl, Sage Lily. The author, her adopted mother (who happens to also be her grandmother), wants the world to know what is happening to vulnerable trans identified children like her daughter.

After Sage’s harrowing experiences became public, a bill was introduced into the Virginia legislature, House Bill 2432, or “Sage’s Law”. It would have required schools to inform parents if their child is identifying as a gender different from his or her biological sex or is a suicide risk. The bill failed at the committee stage.

I am the grandmother of a 15-year-old girl, Sage Lily.

I adopted Sage when she was just shy of two years old. Sage and I live in Virginia with my husband.

Sage started going through gender confusion in 8th grade. To that point she was a straight A student who enjoyed playing piano and writing poetry. At her small school, as Sage informed me, all the girls were either bi, trans, or lesbian. At some point social influence overcame her. She advised her friends and teachers that she wanted to be trans and that Sage would no longer be her name—she requested to be called “Draco” and referred to as a boy. The school obliged since Virginia, by law, requires that students be affirmed by the school staff. Unfortunately, the school did not tell me, her legal mother, about any of this—I was left in the dark. I wish I had known. If I had known, this would have been a much different story.

In August 2021, Sage started 9th grade at the local high school with her trans ID in place, unbeknownst to me. She was bullied and became extremely vulnerable. Soon she was exploited online—a fact I did not know about until later.

On August 25th, she ran away from home. I immediately notified the local sheriff. Her case quickly escalated and the FBI and US Marshall became involved. Sage had been sex-trafficked from Virginia into Washington DC and then transported to Maryland. The FBI and Marshals found her in a locked room at the home of the abuser at 10pm on September 2nd. They called me to let me know, and to inform me that I could pick her up the next morning to bring her home to Virginia. I was told she needed to stay the night at a detention center, as she was being treated at the hospital, and needed a rape kit completed.

I was frantic, as you might imagine, and distraught that I was not allowed to see her right away.

I arrived at the detention center bright and early the next morning. However, once there I received surprising and devastating news—Sage was now being represented by a juvenile attorney and would not be allowed to return to Virginia with us, and I would not be allowed to see her until a court hearing could take place. And, on top of that, my husband and I were going to be investigated for "abuse" because we called her “Sage” and not “Draco”, and used female pronouns in reference to her, rather than he/him.

Abuse charges were filed against my husband and myself and Sage was put in the BOYS’ UNIT of the Children’s Home—where she was AGAIN abused. Following this she was placed in a private room. Again, I was not advised that Sage (with a female body), was placed in a boys’ unit. So now my traumatized child had been kidnapped, sex-trafficked, and then sexually abused again while in the care of the state, rather than returning to her loving home to rebuild. Instead of the trauma care that Sage desperately needed when she was rescued, she was manipulated and our family was treated unfairly. Instead of getting the help she desperately needed and deserved, she was fated to experience even more pain and suffering.

After an investigation by both Maryland and Virginia DSS, the abuse charges were determined to be unfounded. Yet Sage still was not allowed to come home. Instead, she was put on center stage to push a political and gender agenda for a Maryland public defender with clearly no knowledge of trauma caused by sexual exploitation of a child.