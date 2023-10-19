Will there ever be an East Asian Amish community?

Demographers and demography enthusiasts have always had a deep fascination with communities such as the Amish for one simple reason — they are the prime example of an exclusive and conservative religious sect or community with a high fertility rate unthinkable in most modern societies.

These high-fertility communities offer the exception to the rule in a world that is otherwise familiar with contraception, abortion, liberal sexual attitudes and low fertility rates, and that is particularly true for the Amish, who live in Western countries such as the US and Canada.

Despite the ongoing demographic crisis as fertility rates plunge around the world, these communities continue to maintain much higher fertility rates and long-abandoned social and sexual mores, offering a bulwark of hope for natalists who despair at the triumph of anti-natalism worldwide. And one might be surprised at how many there are and how diverse these communities can be.

However, if one looks further at the list of these religious sects and communities, one will notice that none of them are East Asian, and most of them are European in origin. Laestadians, Hutterites, Quiverfull Calvinists and Mennonites are all Europeans, while Haredi Jews mostly live in the Americas and Europe outside of Israel.

Some communities, such as Latin Mass Catholics, may have more ethnic diversity as the Catholic Church is a global religious force, but the vast majority of its adherents live in just two countries — the United States and France. There simply aren’t any high fertility religious sects predominantly of East Asian origin, despite the plethora of sects, new religious movements and even cults originating from the region in the past centuries.

As anyone who keeps up with current affairs will know, East Asian countries have fallen off the demographic cliff a long time ago. East Asians have consistently had the lowest birth rates of any region in the world in recent decades, and any hope of it ever recovering to levels close to replacement level is all but non-existent. Currently, only Mongolia and North Korea have fertility levels near the replacement level of 2.1, but both countries have small populations and do not affect the main demographic picture of the region.

Therefore, if East Asia had a fervently religious community such as the Amish or the Haredim, it would be of huge demographic value and benefit. For example, the ultra-Orthodox provide vital new blood for otherwise depleting Jewish populations in the UK and the US, as well as Israel. Had this community not existed, the Jewish population would already be in decline in the UK and many parts of America.

If East Asia had a community similar to this, it would mean that the current extinction-level birth rates would have a long-term cure, or at least this faithful core/remnant would offer long-term relief to the ongoing population collapse. But let’s face the truth: such a community does not exist in East Asia or its diaspora communities — why is that so?

Exploitative cults

As we mentioned above, East Asia is no stranger to religious fervour and sects. South Korea, for example, is home to a plethora of new religious movements, with many cult leaders enjoying a dedicated following, from the Unification Church (Moonies) to Shincheonji.

China has a long history of underground churches, apocalyptic cults and exclusive religious societies, from the Christian house church movement of today, the Taiping sect of the 1800s, which launched China’s bloodiest civil war, to Buddhist-Taoist mishmash eccentricities such as the Falun Gong.

These movements have generated immense fortune and fame for their founders, and shaken the societies to their core. Yet, despite their radicalism, none of them produced any positive demographic yields, unlike other underground, apocalyptic or radical new religious movements such as Mormons, Laestadians or, indeed, the radical Anabaptist origins of the Amish.

That is because, unlike these movements of European or white European origin, these modern-day sect leaders, especially the South Korean cults, are mostly focused on personal gain instead of actual religious principles. None of them were martyred for their beliefs, and many used the prestige to sexually abuse their flock, take financial advantage of their followers, or attempt to gain political power.

Korean cults are particularly egregious in the amount of greed, sexual perversion and abuse of their followers. Therefore, despite the fact that most of its followers are closed off from the rest of society and do not conform to societal norms, just like the Haredi and the Amish, they do not follow the family-friendly, conservative creed that the latter adhere to.

Instead, these cult followers adhere to the exploitative and often nonsensical doctrines of their eccentric founders, which sometimes require them to stay celibate, dedicate everything to only the religious movement, and sometimes offer themselves sexually to the cult leader.