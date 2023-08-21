Wokeness, not climate change, is to blame in Maui

Over 111 lives have been lost in the tragic Maui fires that wiped the historic township of Lahaina off the map and have left authorities searching for another possible 1,000 victims.

Like clockwork, corporate newsrooms have concluded that a climate apocalypse is to blame. “The explanation is as straightforward as it is sobering,” the New York Times opined; “As the planet heats up, no place is protected from disasters.”

No matter that most of the experts the Times quoted said Hawaii’s dry conditions relate to El Niño — a phenomenon stretching back thousands of years — not global warming.

What the press has been slow to report is the bureaucratic bungling surrounding this disaster.

First, there are President Joe Biden’s multiple, tone-deaf “no comment” replies that he managed to mutter at journalists between a visit to his Delaware beach home and a weeklong vacation in Arizona.

Then there’s the bizarre behaviour of Maui’s chief emergency management officer, Herman Andaya. Andaya expressed “no regret” for refusing to activate Lahaina’s emergency sirens as the flames spread — sirens the locals say would have saved countless lives — but then resigned the next day, citing health reasons.

It is now clear that Andaya had no expertise in disaster management. Instead, he was a lawyer whose only apparent qualifications were a prior stint as Maui’s mayor and watching some “online FEMA trainings and workshops”.

Now there are reports that Hawaiian Electric knew its power lines posed a fire hazard, but spent next to nothing on wildfire prevention while obsessing over — and spending big on — so-called renewable energy.

If that weren’t woke enough, consider the case of M. Kaleo Manuel, the Department of Land and Natural Resource’s deputy director for water resource management. According to the Honolulu Civil Beat, Manuel refused to release water for fighting fires in West Maui until it was too late.

Manuel, who has a college degree in Hawaiian studies and is a Native Hawaiian cultural practitioner, has faced severe criticism on social media for his environmental philosophy, which critics suggest guided his decision-making earlier this month.

“Native Hawaiians treated water as one of the earthly manifestations of a god,” Manuel said during a Zoom interview uploaded to YouTube last year. He lamented that “we’ve become used to looking at water as something that we use, and not something that we revere,” and added that water requires “true conversations about equity”.

Here is M. Kaleo Manuel, the Hawaii water official who refused to release water resources and let landowners fight the Maui fire, explaining his "philosophy" about water:



While the battle over traditional water use in Hawaii has been around longer than wokeness, it is a stream that now feeds the woke river.