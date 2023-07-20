The 12 Most Efficient Ways to Help the Poor

Best Things First: The 12 most efficient solutions for the world’s poorest and our global SDG promises

Bjorn Lomborg | Copenhagen Consensus Center, USA | 2023, 290 pp

For two decades, Bjorn Lomborg has worked with hundreds of economists worldwide through his think tank, the Copenhagen Consensus, to study and offer practical, cost-effective solutions to the world’s pressing problems of health and poverty. Seven Nobel Laureates have participated in these deliberations, yielding useful benefit-cost research for the betterment of all. The goal is eminently practical: Find the best thing to do for the maximum benefit at the least cost. Hence, the title of his latest book, Best Things First: The 12 most efficient solutions for the world’s poorest and our global SDG promises.

When everything is a priority, nothing is a priority. For Lomborg and his colleagues the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are a classic case of pretending “to say yes to everything” with 169 sprawling vows and more than 4,000 words in which “everything has been promised to everyone.” He does not use the term, but the SDGs are, essentially, unfocused and lacking adequate benefit-cost analysis or a keen sense of relative risk. The SDGs are contrasted with the much more successful Millenium Development Goals (MDGs), which were comprised of eight short, powerful goals and just 18 specific targets.

To improve upon the SDGs, Lomborg et al. studied “100 potentially great policies to find the very best solutions” to global problems. This work, in turn, generated 12 efficient policies — “concrete, achievable, relatively inexpensive, and incredibly efficient” — to improve the lives of those living in the poorer half of the world.

“For about $35 billion per year, we can save 4.2 million lives annually, and we can make the poorer half of the world more than a trillion dollars [US] better off each and every year,” claims Lomborg.

Fantastic vision

Ending tuberculosis, reducing the death rate from chronic diseases, increasing agricultural yields, avoiding hunger for a hundred million people and improving learning for the poor with the concomitant increase in future incomes are just some of the good things envisioned in Best Things First. Among the other best 12 policies identified by the Copenhagen Consensus are those to address malaria (by means of “long-lasting insecticide treated net”), e-procurement (to fight corruption), land tenure security (to incentivise borrowing, investment and productivity), and other creative, cost-beneficial solutions.

Each of the 12 policies or programs is supported by an in-depth paper or report prepared by an international team of economists. All of the papers are accessible online and in Cambridge University Press’s Journal of Benefit-Cost Analysis, vol. 13, S1, 2023.

The various ideas and investments proposed are quite innovative. To take one example, education (Chapter 5): 80 percent of students, a third of a billion, are not even achieving minimal skills despite a doubling of spending in the poorer half of the world. The Copenhagen Consensus proposes two policies to increase basic reading and math proficiency at a very reasonable, small cost. “One helps students learn more effectively, while other policy helps teachers teach better.”