- The Latest
- Topics
- Free Newsletter
-
About
Who is Elon Musk? Do his plans make sense?
Elon Musk, the world's richest man, has revolutionized cars and rockets with Tesla and SpaceX. Now, this colourful entrepreneur is turning his attention to other global challenges. What drives him? And what is he doing with Twitter, or, rather, X? The Economist profiles one of the best-known men on the planet.
Join our community of truth-tellers
Get the latest updates delivered right to your inbox
Have your say!
Join Mercator and post your comments.