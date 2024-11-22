2024: The year wokeness began its retreat

A strange phenomenon has been observed across the world of American sports this week.

In celebration of soccer goals, NFL sacks and touchdowns, UFC fight victories and more, United States athletes have broken out in the ‘Trump dance’ — a hip-swaying, fist-pumping mimic of Donald Trump’s iconic rally jive.

Newsweek has even compiled a list of players who’ve indulged the routine, to the approval of cheering fans.

As Clay Travis has mused at Outkick, “the birth of the woke sports era” began in 2016 with San Francisco 49er quarterback Colin Kaepernick refusing to stand for the national anthem. But it officially came to an end “when first the UFC fighter Jon Jones and later white and black players on the Detroit Lions, the Tennessee Titans and the Las Vegas Raiders all celebrated on the football field with their own versions of the Donald Trump YMCA dance.”

The Trump dance is quite popular among professional athletes this week:pic.twitter.com/j4vpIZ8oAV — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) November 17, 2024

Reclaiming the public sphere

Non-woke Americans were told for years on end they are a despised and discredited minority. But in a twist of irony, via the secret ballot box, this illusion was at last shattered for all the world to see.

In truth, the Trump dance has very little to do with Donald Trump. It is a cultural clue that wokeness has mercifully begun its retreat from the public square and that normality is back in fashion.

Want further evidence that wokeness is on the retreat?

US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, a veritable paragon of wokeness, recently removed her pronouns from her bio on X. For context, it was only two years ago that AOC apologised to her followers for neglecting to display the same pronouns on her social media accounts.

Some of America’s largest newspapers have also begun to course-correct. The owner of the Los Angeles Times reportedly plans to fire the paper’s entire editorial board, vowing that “ALL voices must be heard”. The LA Times was joined by USA Today and The Washington Post in opting not to endorse a candidate for President this year, after all three backed Biden in 2020.