42% -- the scandalous statistic which should shame Australia

If there is one statistic on which the debate over The Voice should centre, it is this: 42 percent of Australian children in out-of-home care are Aboriginal. But only 5 percent of Australian children are Aboriginal. They are 10 times more likely to be in care than the national average.

In other words, 25 years after the landmark Bringing Them Home report about the stolen generation, an incredible number of Aboriginal kids are still being removed from their families. What’s more, the proportion is increasing. In 2011, they were 7.9 percent more likely to be removed. In 2021, the figure was 10.4.

According to a 2022 report from Family Matters, which exists to eliminate the gap between indigenous and non-indigenous children in out-of-home care by 2040, the gap in growing:

The number of our children living in out of home care is projected to increase by 50% over the next decade – compared to an increase of just 13.5% for non-Indigenous children, or a fourfold difference …

The revelation in “Bringing Them Home” that many indigenous children had been forcibly removed from their families shocked many Australians. The stories of children who grew up alienated from their parents, brothers and sisters, relatives, and culture were heart-breaking. State premiers and prime ministers apologised time after time. Fifteen years ago, in 2008, Prime Minister Kevin Rudd, in the name of all Australians, lamented the “profound grief, suffering and loss” experienced by the “stolen generation” and vowed that Australia would turn “a new page in Australia’s history by righting the wrongs of the past and so moving forward with confidence to the future.”

And yet here we are – 42 percent and rising. Why does this appalling statistic resist change? It’s not for lack of good will; Australians are overwhelmingly in favour of giving indigenous people special consideration. It’s not for lack of funding; the National Indigenous Australian Agency has a A$4.3 billion budget and 1,400 staff.